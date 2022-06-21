Israel Adesanya predicts outing against Jared Cannonier will look like perfomance against Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya is not underestimating his upcoming opponent Jared Cannonier. However, 'The Last Stylebender' doesn't believe Cannonier will be his toughest challenge till date. When asked about his prediction for the bout, the middleweight champion stated that it would resemble his UFC 253 title defense against Paulo Costa.

Adesanya also jokingly noted that he wouldn't subject 'The Killa Gorilla' to the infamous dry humping that he did to Costa. 'The Last Stylebender' said during a recent press conference:

"He's [Cannonier] a guy that packs a lot... So I can't overlook him but I don't think he'll be the toughest challenger. Honestly think I'll make this easy. I really believe I'll make this look easy come July 3rd... Well, a prediction, I'll give you a prediction, it's gonna be fun, it's gonna be fun. It's gonna look a lot like the Costa fight minus the little tap-tap at the end."

Watch the full presser featuring Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France below:

Coming off a ton of criticism for his lackluster performance against Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya promised an entertaining fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

The middleweight champion looked flawless en route to his second-round finish of 'Borrachinha', recording his second successful title defense. 'The Last Stylebender' also infamously dry-humped his fallen opponent a couple of times before the referee separated them.

Israel Adesanya's coach claims the middleweight champion is taking his upcoming bout seriously

Israel Adesanya appears to be extremely confident going into his upcoming title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. 'The Last Stylebender' has even promised a performance like the one his idol Anderson Silva delivered against Forrest Griffin at UFC 101.

'The Spider' completely outclassed Griffin en route to a first-round finish on the night and the latter infamously exited the octagon before the result was made official.

Adesanya is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his upcoming bout against 'The Killa Gorilla'. His coach Andrei Paulet claims 'The Last Stylebender' is taking his opponent very seriously. In a recent fight camp video, Paulet said:

"Israel is taking this fight very seriously because we know Jared is a serious threat. Jared has been fighting the best of the best for the last few years and we're not taking him lightly. Israel's got a lot of skills, he's got a lot of tools. And just for this fight specifically you have to pull some of his tools out again and I think we are ready to go and get the job done."

Watch Adesanya's UFC 276 fight camp video below:

