Watch: Israel Adesanya shows off NFT of his UFC 253 'dry humping' of Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya 'dry humping' Paulo Costa is now an NFT. The UFC middleweight champion recently showed off the unique collectible on a Twitter video. In the clip, 'Stylebender' can be seen wearing the NFT as a pendant.

Watch Adesanya show off his NFT below:

Paulo Costa challenged Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 253 in September 2020. Adesanya decimated the Brazilian's lead leg with vicious kicks before swarming in for a second-round TKO victory. Adding salt to Costa's wound, 'Izzy' dry humped him twice as referee Jason Herzog stepped in.

Watch a clip of Adesanya dry humping Costa below:

An infuriated Costa demanded an immediate rematch against Adesanya to exact revenge on his humiliation. However, 'Stylebender' moved on to make a bid at becoming double champ, challenging Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight strap. 'Izzy' came up on the short side of a dominant decision, being repeatedly taken down by the big Pole. However, Adesanya continues to reign supreme at 185lbs, having successfully defended his title twice since.

Meanwhile, Costa lost some credibility after blaming his failed title bid at UFC 253 on alcohol. 'Borrachinha' was out of the title picture after a lopsided decision loss to Marvin Vettori in October last year. The 30-year old recently called out Derek Brunson after vainly rallying for a matchup against Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya defended his unique celebration

Israel Adesanya came under some criticism for his exotic celebration after defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 253. According to a section of the MMA community, the Kiwi icon was distasteful for humiliating a fallen opponent.

Mohamed Khabir @Mohamedkhabir



Disrespectful and tasteless.



#ufc253 Yeah never been a fan of Adesanya's pre and post fight antics but that dry hump on Costa takes the cake.Disrespectful and tasteless. Yeah never been a fan of Adesanya's pre and post fight antics but that dry hump on Costa takes the cake.Disrespectful and tasteless. #ufc253

Mephisto @Mephist19450088 @UFC_Obsessed He didn't try to pressure. Costa got into his own head trying to be patient. He should have been Costa instead. Adesanya's fight style is something right in my wheelhouse, but it is disgraceful to hump a downed opponent. His 12 yr old attitude is too much. @UFC_Obsessed He didn't try to pressure. Costa got into his own head trying to be patient. He should have been Costa instead. Adesanya's fight style is something right in my wheelhouse, but it is disgraceful to hump a downed opponent. His 12 yr old attitude is too much.

However, Adesanya himself had no regrets about 'dry humping' Costa. Considering his animosity with the Brazilian, 'Izzy' claimed that it was bizarre of people to expect him to be gracious immediately after the fight.

'Stylebender' also believes that the criticism directed at him resulted from homophobia. The UFC middleweight king told MMA Fighting:

"I couldn’t give a f**k what they think, to be honest. I didn’t even think about it, I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like, you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a head shot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of tea bag them. That’s kind of what I did. What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man’ cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”

