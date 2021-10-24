UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori full card results and video highlights

A light heavyweight clash between top-five middleweights Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori headlined Saturday's UFC event at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Much of the pre-fight build-up was centered around the fact that Paulo Costa announced he would be missing weight, leading to the fight being moved to 205 pounds.

An explosive preliminary card prepared fans for a night of technical violence. A few fights on the main card were a little less thrilling, but the headliner truly delivered. A five-round all-action war gave fans exactly what they were hoping for.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori Prelim Results

Gregory Rodrigues def. Junyong Park via second-round KO (3:13)

Mason Jones def. David Onama via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tabatha Ricci def. Maria de Oliveira Neta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamie Pickett def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Jai Herbert def. Khama Worthy via first-round TKO (2:48)

Jeff Molina def. Daniel da Silva via second-round TKO (0:46)

Randa Markos def. Livia Renata Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Jonathan Martinez def. Zviad Lazishvili via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori Main Card Results

Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Jessica-Rose Clark def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Alex Caceres def. Seungwoo Choi via second-round (3:31) submission (rear-naked choke).

Francisco Trinaldo def. Dwight Grant via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27).

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ike Villanueva via first-round TKO (1:18)

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori highlights

The main event of the night was a five-round war between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

The Brazilian had moments of success, but the Italian's near-inhuman durability saw him refuse to go down. Instead, he kept on piling the pressure, eventually picking up a unanimous decision victory.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope VETTORI HAS A CHIN. 🗿Costa has Vettori reeling after a massive head kick! #UFCVegas41 VETTORI HAS A CHIN. 🗿Costa has Vettori reeling after a massive head kick! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/YOmqGpPz3F

After a dominant first two rounds for Grant Dawson in the co-main event, Ricky Glenn turned the tables and poured on the pressure in the third. Grant appeared to be saved by the bell after Glenn locked up a tight submission with seconds to go. The fight ultimately ended in a majority draw.

Jessica-Rose Clark, meanwhile, put on a grappling clinic against Joselyne Edwards, securing a unanimous decision victory.

After overcoming early adversity, as well as an illegal knee to the face, Alex 'Bruce Leeroy' Caceres sunk in a rear-naked choke to submit Seungwoo Choi in the second round.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope WILD SCENES FROM THE APEX! 🤯 🦂 Choi drops Caceres but a potential illegal strike is thrown in the bedlam! #UFCVegas41 WILD SCENES FROM THE APEX! 🤯 🦂 Choi drops Caceres but a potential illegal strike is thrown in the bedlam! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/hlXrj18FDE

MMA veteran Francisco Trinaldo continued to turn back the clock, picking up yet another victory, this time in the form of a split decision over Dwight Grant.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope At 43 years old!🇧🇷 @MassarandubaMMA continues to rack up the wins with a split decision nod here. #UFCVegas41 At 43 years old!🇧🇷 @MassarandubaMMA continues to rack up the wins with a split decision nod here. #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/8eNV1H7fmJ

Nicolae Negumereanu opened up the main card with a brutal first-round KO finish over Ike Villanueva. The stoppage was somewhat controversial as Negumereanu appeared to land numerous shots to the back of Villanueva's head during the finishing sequence.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope Blew through the Hurricane!🇷🇴 Nicolae Negumereanu storms to a first round finish! #UFCVegas41 Blew through the Hurricane!🇷🇴 Nicolae Negumereanu storms to a first round finish! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/pWyqQLF4PM

