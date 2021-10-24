×
UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori full card results and video highlights

Paulo Costa (left), Marvin Vettori (right) [Image Courtesy: @UFC on Instagram]
Frank Bonada
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 24, 2021 05:08 AM IST
News

A light heavyweight clash between top-five middleweights Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori headlined Saturday's UFC event at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Much of the pre-fight build-up was centered around the fact that Paulo Costa announced he would be missing weight, leading to the fight being moved to 205 pounds.

An explosive preliminary card prepared fans for a night of technical violence. A few fights on the main card were a little less thrilling, but the headliner truly delivered. A five-round all-action war gave fans exactly what they were hoping for.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori Prelim Results

Gregory Rodrigues def. Junyong Park via second-round KO (3:13)

Mason Jones def. David Onama via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tabatha Ricci def. Maria de Oliveira Neta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamie Pickett def. Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Jai Herbert def. Khama Worthy via first-round TKO (2:48)

Jeff Molina def. Daniel da Silva via second-round TKO (0:46)

Randa Markos def. Livia Renata Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Jonathan Martinez def. Zviad Lazishvili via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori Main Card Results

Marvin Vettori def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Jessica-Rose Clark def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Alex Caceres def. Seungwoo Choi via second-round (3:31) submission (rear-naked choke).

Francisco Trinaldo def. Dwight Grant via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27).

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Ike Villanueva via first-round TKO (1:18)

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori highlights

The main event of the night was a five-round war between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

The Brazilian had moments of success, but the Italian's near-inhuman durability saw him refuse to go down. Instead, he kept on piling the pressure, eventually picking up a unanimous decision victory.

What a week. What a saga.🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori had the last laugh at 205lbs! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/Zi7raGlYkC
ALL ACTION. 💢🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori has been right in Borrachinha's face from the get-go! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/aRFIokNnR0
VETTORI HAS A CHIN. 🗿Costa has Vettori reeling after a massive head kick! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/YOmqGpPz3F

After a dominant first two rounds for Grant Dawson in the co-main event, Ricky Glenn turned the tables and poured on the pressure in the third. Grant appeared to be saved by the bell after Glenn locked up a tight submission with seconds to go. The fight ultimately ended in a majority draw.

Saved by the bell?! 🚨Some late drama here in our co-main event! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/WXcE42PJ2j

Jessica-Rose Clark, meanwhile, put on a grappling clinic against Joselyne Edwards, securing a unanimous decision victory.

Strong grappling display shown so far by @MissJessyJess! [ #UFCVegas41 live on #ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/0t5QuTdAiF
30-27
30-27
29-28Jessica-Rose Clark scores a unanimous decision victory at #UFCVegas41 👏 https://t.co/ZDEtil6Tan

After overcoming early adversity, as well as an illegal knee to the face, Alex 'Bruce Leeroy' Caceres sunk in a rear-naked choke to submit Seungwoo Choi in the second round.

THERE'S THE TAP!🕺 @BruceLeeroyGlow makes it five in a row with the sub! WOW! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/EyH1lYAlTM
WILD SCENES FROM THE APEX! 🤯 🦂 Choi drops Caceres but a potential illegal strike is thrown in the bedlam! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/hlXrj18FDE

MMA veteran Francisco Trinaldo continued to turn back the clock, picking up yet another victory, this time in the form of a split decision over Dwight Grant.

A change in momentum in the 2nd! [ #UFCVegas41 live on #ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/pVAEa7NtfW
At 43 years old!🇧🇷 @MassarandubaMMA continues to rack up the wins with a split decision nod here. #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/8eNV1H7fmJ

Nicolae Negumereanu opened up the main card with a brutal first-round KO finish over Ike Villanueva. The stoppage was somewhat controversial as Negumereanu appeared to land numerous shots to the back of Villanueva's head during the finishing sequence.

Nicolae Negumereanu scores the first round finish! 💪#UFCVegas41 https://t.co/CINR3lLX3J

Blew through the Hurricane!🇷🇴 Nicolae Negumereanu storms to a first round finish! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/pWyqQLF4PM
🇷🇴🙌🇷🇴Nicolae Negumereanu moves to 11-1 and takes no time to do so! #UFCVegas41 https://t.co/EEXMBjbs8d
Edited by Harvey Leonard
