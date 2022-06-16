"Marty Fake Newsman Is Shaking In His Trousers" - Fans left mesmerized as Conor McGregor hits the mitts in new training clip

Conor McGregor has once again excited fans ahead of a potential UFC return.

The Irish megastar shared a three-minute video of himself hitting pads with a bulked physique and fast hands. Fans are predicting that the 'Notorious' star will return to the octagon to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

McGregor, who has been out of action since a freak leg break in 2021, looks to have almost recovered from the injury. A metal rod has been inserted into the 33-year-old's leg, but the quick feet and fast movement in his latest training video appears to show the former multi-weight champion is nearing full fitness.

Many fans left comments expressing their excitement as Conor McGregor prepares for a comeback, but one comment stands out above the rest:

"Marty Fake Newsman Is Shaking In His Trousers Right Now Cause The Double Champ Is Coming For The Welterweight Title."

A fan comment, predicting Conor McGregor to defeat Kamaru Usman

Although fans don't yet know when McGregor will return or who he will face, there is certainly a long line of contenders for his next opponent. The Irishman has been regularly called out by the likes of Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. However, the former champ-champ revealed his desire to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in March.

In an interview with The Mac Life, Conor McGregor expressed his wish to face Usman and become the first UFC fighter to win a belt in three different weight classes.

"I believe versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute...I feel confident against Usman. A jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him."

Catch Conor McGregor discussing a potential fight with Kamaru Usman here:

Chael Sonnen reacts to news that Conor McGregor's return may be delayed

While most MMA fans are desperate to see the Irishman make the walk to the octagon again, it may come a little later than hoped, with rumors suggesting he won't be ready until 2023.

However, Chael Sonnen believes a 'Notorious' return in 2023 might not necessarily be a bad thing. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' admitted a later return for McGregor could be the best thing for the industry.

Conor McGregor's return might be held on 'till 2023. That's the best thing for the industry. We need that to be stop. Hard stop right there. That needs to be the message. Let me tell you why. As soon as I heard that, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, if we kick the can till 2023, we don't have to do the guessing game. We don't have to do the back-and-forth.' Do you know how much easier it is gonna be to make fights for the balance of 2022?"

Catch the video below:

Sonnen hopes an official return date for McGregor will put an end to months of speculation. The hopes of a seemingly endless list of fighters willing to face the UFC star could finally be put to bed as they may not be willing to wait until next year to step into the octagon.

