"You're a step behind" - Marvin Vettori reveals why Conor McGregor will not be able to defeat Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight [Exclusive]

Marvin Vettori doesn't believe Conor McGregor has what it takes to defeat Dustin Poirier for a second time. The Irishman and 'The Diamond' are set to complete their trilogy at UFC 264 on July 10th.

Conor McGregor, the UFC's biggest superstar, was knocked out for the first time by Poirier in Abu Dhabi in January. Poirier, the underdog, secured the win, establishing himself as one of the best lightweights in the world. McGregor will be keen to show he still has what it takes to compete at the top of the UFC when he faces the 32-year-old for the third time.

The fall of Conor McGregor

With just one win in MMA since 2016, which was against veteran Donald Cerrone at welterweight, many have questioned whether McGregor can get back to his best in 2021.

One man who doesn't believe he can is UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Andrew Whitelaw, the Italian gave his thoughts on McGregor vs. Poirier 3.

"I think Poirier is going to take it again, man. Conor is not what he used to be," said Vettori.

McGregor and Poirier first met inside the Octagon seven years ago, with the Irishman winning the fight. McGregor went on to become a UFC double-champion after his meeting with the Lafayette-born fighter.

Despite knocking Poirier out back in 2014, Vettori doesn't believe Conor Mcgregor has what it takes to fix the errors he made in their second fight.

Advertisement

"Whenever you're working on a mistake that you made in the fight before for the next fight, you're a step behind. And by the time you've worked on that, you're a step behind and this guy's (Poirier) been working on the next thing," said Vettori.

The Italian made it clear he thinks being knocked out on Fight Island will continue to play on Conor McGregor's mind while Poirier will be focused on getting better.

"Now, McGregor gonna be overthinking what just happened while the other guy (Poirier) just keeps improving... I think Poirier is gonna find a way again," predicted Vettori.

Marvin Vettori will return to action this weekend when he headlines UFC on ABC 2 with Kevin Holland. 'Big Mouth' is a short-notice replacement for the injured Darren Till.

Check out our full interview with Vettori ahead of the fight with Holland below.