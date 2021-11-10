Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor stats: Comparing 'The Notorious' and 'Blessed' by the numbers

When Max Holloway and Conor McGregor fought each other back in 2013, both men were promising up-and-comers in the UFC featherweight division. A lot has changed since then and both McGregor and Holloway went on to achieve greatness in the sport.

If another matchup between the pair gets booked down the line, it could end up generating record-breaking pay-per-view buys for the promotion. But as of now, we go back in time to look at how the fight between McGregor and Holloway played out in terms of numbers.

While both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are two of the best strikers in UFC history, most of their 2013 clash was fought on the ground, with McGregor being the one forcing the issue. The Irishman surprised many fans with his grappling skills on the night, landing an impressive four out of five attempted takedowns in the fight with 80 percent accuracy.

Holloway failed to land a single takedown in the fight, and to be fair, he wasn't looking for any. In terms of the total number of strikes that landed in the fight, McGregor completely outclassed 'Blessed', landing 72 strikes compared to Holloway's 32.

'The Notorious' enjoyed a similar lead in terms of significant strikes thrown in the fight, landing a total of 53 significant shots compared to Holloway's 23. By the end of the three scheduled rounds, it was clear that McGregor had dominated the fight from start to finish.

Check out the official stats below:

Stats for Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

All three judges scored the fight in favor of Conor McGregor with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 30-26.

What would happen if Conor McGregor and Max Holloway fought each other now?

Both McGregor and Holloway were relatively inexperienced in their first fight. They've evolved leaps and bounds as fighters over the years and it would be a delight for fans to witness them sharing the octagon once again. Max Holloway claims he is the best boxer in the UFC and his recent stats back up the claim.

Max Holloway apparently landed a UFC-record 445 significant strikes in his last fight against Calvin Kattar, shattering his own previous record of 290 against Ortega at UFC 231.

Conor McGregor is still one of the most dangerous knockout artists on the planet but his recent form hasn't been great. With back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021, he must revive his mojo before taking on someone like Holloway inside the octagon.

In his third fight against Poirier, McGregor got outboxed on several occasions and that's a worrying sign for the man who fought Floyd Mayweather on his boxing debut.

