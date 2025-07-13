Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Head-to-Head, UFC and MMA records

Max Holloway is set to face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318, which takes place at the Smoothie King Center this weekend. This will mark Poirier's final fight in the UFC, as he has decided to hang up his gloves following this bout. The BMF title will be up for grabs as Holloway aims to defend his belt.

Poirier is coming into this bout on the back of a submission defeat against Islam Makhachev. Meanwhile, 'Blessed' suffered a knockout defeat against Ilia Topuiria in his previous outing.

Both fighters have enjoyed lustrous careers inside the UFC. 'The Diamond' is intending to retire as the BMF champion while Holloway seeks to avenge his previous losses to Poirier.

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Head-to-Head record

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier have previously clashed on two occasions, with Poirier winning both bouts.

The two first fought on the preliminary card of UFC 143 in 2012. This bout took place during the early stages of both their careers, and 'The Diamond' secured a submission victory in Round 1.

Their second clash took place seven years later as the main event of UFC 236 in 2019. At this stage, both fighters had grown significantly in their respective careers, and the bout turned into an all-out war, with Poirier earning a unanimous decision victory to claim the interim lightweight championship.

Holloway and Poirier are now set to clash again for the third time after six years since their previous meeting.

Max Holloway UFC and MMA record

Max Holloway showcases an impressive record of 22-8 in the UFC.

He fought in local Hawaiian promotions at the start of his career and was 4-0 before entering the UFC. He boasts an overall MMA record of 26-8.

Dustin Poirier UFC and MMA record

Dustin Poirier sports an identical record of 22-8 in the UFC.

Poirier turned professional in 2009 and fought in regional promotions, building a record of 8-1 before entering the UFC. He has an overall MMA record of 30-9 (1 NC).

