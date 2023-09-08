"Maybe he's baiting" - Israel Adesanya's seemingly bad push-up form during UFC 293 fan challenge has curious fans debating

Israel Adesanya is preparing to defend his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Earlier this week, Israel Adesanya attempted to spice up the UFC 293 open workout session by organizing a fan contest. He invited two fans to do a set of pushups in order to win a pair of his MMA gloves. However, the contest took a humorous turn when the two fans struggled to grasp the concept of a pushup, despite a demonstration by 'The Last Stylebender' himself.

The video of this workout session found its way onto the r/ufc subreddit on Reddit. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to notice that even the middleweight champion himself didn't quite nail the perfect push-up form, sparking a lively debate among fans with a wide range of reactions.

"Right shoulder it looks like. 👀👀 bet the house"

"If he was injured he wouldn’t showcase it by making unnecessary push up on a stage. He’s not dumb."

"That right arm struggling and his a** up seriously looks like a kid in Jr high PE class."

"Maybe he's baiting."

"That a** up in the air is muscle memory from bedroom"

"that is so sus, he's struggling to do push ups now?"

"I believe he calls them Doggystyle Pushups"

Israel Adesanya weighs in on overcoming jealousy and envy

In a recent media interview leading up to UFC 293, Israel Adesanya candidly discussed his ongoing battle with his emotions. 'The Last Stylebender' disclosed that he engages in self-reflection whenever he experiences emotions like jealousy or envy, questioning himself in those moments:

"I question myself all the time. If I have a feeling of jealousy or envy or I'm angry or I'm sad about something, I'm like, 'Well, where is that coming from?' This is the work I've done. If you watch the movie, Stylebender, you will see I've done the work on myself and I'm like, 'where is that coming from? Where is that emotion coming from?' When I identify the monster, then I kill it and then I'm able to move on with my life."

