UFC 229: McGregor knows Khabib's (26-0) record is deceiving

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
8   //    04 Oct 2018, 08:34 IST

Do you think Conor should worry about Khabib?

What's the story?

The biggest star in Combat Sports, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor seems super confident about his upcoming fight against the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and stated that he is not impressed by Nurmagomedov's (26-0) record and identifies it as deceiving.

The 'Notorious' One revealed these details during UFC's pre-fight show 'The Exchange' with popular UFC personality Megan Olivi.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York.

Conor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Team McGregor had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Team Khabib after they assaulted Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Nurmagomedov. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports. Khabib has an undefeated record of (26-0).

The heart of the matter

Answering to Megan Olivi's question, 'The Notorious One' made it clear that he is not impressed by Nurmagomedov's (26-0) record. He stated that,

"It's a pretty looking record but if you look deep it's not that pretty, I think its very deceiving".

He added that he never believed the Khabib Nurmagomedov's hype and thinks his opponent cannot survive a shot from him and is going to have a long night when they meet on October 6th.

Conor McGregor further reiterated that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a fake champion because he got the strap beating an unranked (Al Iaquinta) fighter.

What's next?

This will be Nurmagomedov's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Watch the top 5 UFC 229 fan-made promos here

McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. He will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
