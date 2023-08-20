"McGregor is out and O'Malley is in" - Pros react to Sean O'Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling with a massive right hand at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley emerged as the biggest winner of the UFC 292 card as he knocked out champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round to win the championship belt.

'Suga's spectacular performance received reactions from all corners of the MMA world.

Boxing royalty Teddy Atlas drew parallels between O'Malley and Irish superstar Conor McGregor:

"Say hello to the new king. McGregor is out and O'Malley is in."

Fighters like Max Holloway, Demetrious Johnson, and Jamahal Hill also showered praise on the 28-year-old.

Former multi-division champion Henry Cejudo hurled insults at O'Malley and called him out for a fight.

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Pros react to Sean O'Malley's win over Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley went toe-to-toe in the main event of UFC 292. The event was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on August 19.

The fight was highly anticipated by MMA fans as there was a lot of trash talk between the two athletes in the lead-up to the clash.

Coming into the fight, O'Malley was undefeated in his last five outings, which included a victory over former UFC champion Petr Yan.

Sterling, on the other hand, was riding a nine-fight win streak prior to his encounter against 'Suga'. During his championship run, 'Funk Master' defeated the likes of Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo.

The first round was a close affair as both athletes appeared cautious which resulted in low output from both sides.

However, things changed quickly in round two as O'Malley scored a knockdown on the champion and proceeded to TKO him via punches. By doing so, the 28-year-old dethroned 'Funk Master' to become the new bantamweight king.

What did Sean O'Malley say in his post-fight interview?

After scoring the biggest victory of his professional career, Sean O'Malley conducted his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan. During the chat, 'Suga' shared how making a single mistake against him could prove harmful to his opponents.

O'Malley then went on to call out Marlon Vera for a title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in December:

"It only takes one mistake against me. I don't even know if that was a mistake, I'm just that f***ing good... It's just the beginning of the 'Suga' era. I'm runnin this s**t till 2035, baby!... I'll whoop 'Chito's a** in December at T-Mobile. Let's f***ing go, baby!"

Vera and O'Malley first fought at UFC 252 where 'Chito' scored a first-round TKO victory.

Now that O'Malley has the title and Vera also won his encounter against Pedro Munhoz, a rematch between the two for the title could possibly be next on the cards.

