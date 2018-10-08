McGregor Vs Khabib: 3 must-watch footages of the UFC 229 Brawl

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.38K // 08 Oct 2018, 01:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Dagestani Hulk.

Khabib Nurmagomedov put in an amazing performance at UFC 229. He completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet. Khabib got a takedown in the fourth round and worked his way to the back of McGregor. A super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) was applied that forced a tap from McGregor.

Unfortunately, the controversial events that followed, coming from the decisions he took have eclipsed this impressive performance.

Here are some of the best footages of the UFC 229 brawl that emerged online after the headline fight between "Team Khabib" & "Team McGregor".

#1 How it started:

The lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after his first title defence against the biggest star in the sports McGregor’s and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis. This started a massive brawl in the arena and Conor McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon.

Here's the best view of the Khabib-McGregor aftermath from a fan#UFC229

🎥 yeroview | Instagram pic.twitter.com/0a8FLfTj3o — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 7, 2018

The "Dagestani Legend" leapt over the cage into the crowd to attack McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach and Top Bellator prospect, Dillon Danis, who was seated at the side of the cage. The duo had an exchange of words soon after Khabib submitted McGregor, this is believed to be the cause of action for Khabib.

While all of this was going on, two of Khabib’s training partners and UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov got into the octagon and began to punch the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who was recovering from the Khabib's offence.

#2 Bad day for Irish Fans: (KO'ed by Khabib fans)

The Irish fans faced more violence than they had anticipated in the aftermath of the fight.

#3 Brawlers getting arrested!

As Per UFC President Dana White, members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team have already been arrested. Dana told reporters backstage that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has given Conor McGregor his paycheck ($3 million) but are withholding Khabib Nurmagomedov's ($2 million) paycheck. He also emphasized that they took special security measures and ahead of this grudge match and still this happened.

Watching the incident closely, it did appear that McGregor was the first to throw shots at the attackers but Khabib’s crew were to blame for starting this mess because they shouldn’t have been in the cage in the first place. It's uncertain as to what the Nevada State Athletic Commission is going to do exactly to "Team Khabib".

UFC President Dana White stated referring to the arrested "Team Khabib members that.

“I think they’re fighters. Will they even get a visa again to get back in this country? There’s a lot of repercussions from what they did tonight, ones I don’t even think they realize yet.”

Chaos in the arena. People getting arrested during the fallout. pic.twitter.com/f97xqZl1eT — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 7, 2018

It’s entirely unclear where McGregor will go from here. He has made all the money in the world for him and his progeny to thrive on, on this planet for a very long time.

There is no clarity as to what move he will make now. He may choose to retire from Prizefighting. Or, we could see him compete again inside of the Octagon. Maybe inside of another boxing fight, or there’s even a chance we see him wanting to retaliate against 'Team Khabib' for today's incident.

#4 BONUS VIDEO: (Drake Rage)

The rumours are true, Drake is out here looking for Khabib and his boys. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/KWIS2OjVLO — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) October 7, 2018

.

What do you think about this situation? Have your say in the comments.