"You weren't selling tickets or you s**t your pants" - Michael Bisping on Jake Paul calling his fight off against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Michael Bisping has been the target of Jake Paul's verbal abuse in the past, but it now seems that the shoe is on the other foot. Bisping released a video providing his thoughts on why the upcoming boxing match between Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled.

The Brit believes that the fight could have gone ahead, and that there is little validity to Paul's claims that he had to cancel the entire card due to his opponent not being able to make weight.

Bisping said the following:

"If you're gonna give it, you gotta take it. So Jakey boy, you've been f*cking rumbled haven't ya? Because you weren't selling tickets, or you sh*t your pants. One or the other."

Bisping argued that a bad weight cut for Rahman Jr. would play to Paul's advantage. 'The Count' also highlighted the amount of work that Paul must have put into training for this fight, and that canceling it for the reasons provided by Paul doesn't make sense.

Mixed signals between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. over fight cancellation

Jake Paul released a video on Instagram claiming that his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. is unable to make the specified weight for their fight, and the entire event has been canceled. Days later, Rahman Jr. released a video containing his version of events, and said that the fault lies with Paul and his management.

Much had been made of the upcoming fight between Paul and Rahman Jr. as the two fighters were sparring partners at one stage. This is part of the reason why Rahman Jr. believes that Paul is scared to fight him.

Jake Paul, however, claims that he was contacted by Rahman Jr.'s management and told that the fight had to take place at 215 lbs instead of the agreed 200 lbs or Rahman Jr. would not fight.

Paul said the following:

"From the jump, I knew this guy didn't want to get in the ring with me."

His opponent released a video responding to these allegations. While he did mention that he was struggling with the weight, Rahman Jr. was confused by Paul's decision to cancel the card a week before the event:

"Where in boxing do ya'll see them cancelling fights a whole week in advance? I didn't even get my last week to get down as low as I could."

