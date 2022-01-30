Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes wins easily in rematch against Julianna Pena 

Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the potential rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Bisping believes that Nunes would score an easy victory over Pena if the two ever come to share the octagon again.

During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping had this to say on a possible second clash between Nunes and Pena:

"I personally think that Nunes wins that rather easily. Julianna's a very tough lady, she's very good and she beat Nunes fair and square... but not in the first round. [Amanda Nunes] got tired and she gassed. I don't know what it was. Maybe I'm giving too much stock to Amanda Nunes. Maybe I'm being unfair to Julianna Pena. If I am, I apologize. I guess we're only gonna know when they have the rematch. We've all got opinions, you know. So, we'll see what happens."

Catch the full Q&A session with Michael Bisping below:

Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at UFC 269 when she defeated Nunes via a rear-naked choke in the second round. With the victory, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' broke Nunes' 12-fight win streak in the UFC.

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena are the front-runners to coach The Ultimate Fighter

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently reported that Nunes and Pena are expected to take on the coaching roles in the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

There were originally rumors about Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal acting as coaches for the new season. However, it appears that the top two women bantamweights will likely fill those shoes.

It will be exciting to see how things will unfold in a potential rematch. UFC president Dana White believes the second encounter between Pena and 'The Lioness' would be the biggest women's MMA bout in history:

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's [MMA] fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's match of all time... Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm] is the one right now. [Pena vs. Nunes] in every way will possibly beat it. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

