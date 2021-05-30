Michael Bisping explains why Colby Covington should not be fighting for the UFC welterweight title next

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has explained why Colby Covington should not be fighting for the UFC welterweight championship next.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Bisping said-

"I don't know if he [Colby Covington] should get the next title shot. I really don't. He beat Tyron Woodley. Fair enough. He looked great and Tyron's a former champion. But he did fight the champ before that and he got knocked out. He got stopped. I wanna see them fight again. I think, the first fight was fantastic. So, there's nothing against Colby, but there's other people that are deserving."

Colby Covington first fought champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245 in December 2019. The back-and-forth fight ended with a TKO victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Usman vs Covington was such an awesome title fight. All tied up going into the fifth, a true war.



Can’t wait for the rematch. pic.twitter.com/wGextgGsfB — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) May 30, 2021

After that loss, Covington bounced back and defeated former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley via TKO. With that dominant performance, 'Chaos' made a strong statement that suggested he still belongs at the top of the division.

Since his win over Woodley, Covington has repeatedly called for another title shot against Usman, who, since their first fight, has successfully defended the belt three times.

Michael Bisping's beef with Colby Covington

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Colby Covington and Michael Bisping are not really on friendly terms, to say the least.

The two went back-and-forth with each other after Covington's win over Rafael Dos Anjos. Covington fired the first shot when he insulted Jason Parillo, who is Bisping and Dos Anjos' coach.

"Michael Bisping, I thought your coach Jason Parillo was good." said Colby Covington.

'The Count' said that Covington was being too defensive. In reply, 'Chaos' said-

"I'm not defensive. Just, all you guys worked RDA up. You gave him a false sense of security that he was a God. He was unbeatable at 170."

Bisping, notorious for his trash-talk in the UFC, was not one to hold back after hearing Covington's remarks.

"If you care to listen, open your ears and stop talking so much cr*p for one minute, you might hear that we actually gave you some compliments." said Bisping.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.