Michael Bisping gives his prediction for Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 267

Only a month after defeating Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker returns to the octagon to face off against top contender Islam Makhachev.

Dan Hooker has been a staple of the UFC's 155lb division for some time now, having picked up impressive victories over top level opposition such as Paul Felder and Al Iaqunita.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is relatively new to the top 15 of the lightweight division. He is currently riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak, having picked up victories over several fellow rising prospects including Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev is a heavy favorite going into this fight due to his spectacular Dagestani wrestling background and close training relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently posted a video to his YouTube channel predicting the outcome of the exciting lightweight matchup. 'The Count' had the following to say:

"Things might progress and I might change my mind as the fight week progresses but I don't think I will. Right, Dan Hooker might catch him (Makhachev) as he comes in. That's Dan Hooker's best chance. Right, let's say Islam shoots in, boom, Dan fires a knee straight up the middle, catches him. Maybe knocks him out, maybe drops him. Maybe he uses his jab. Maybe he dances around the octagon, uses his length, which he does have."

However, Bisping is ultimately backing Islam Makhachev to come out victorious.

"My prediction is Islam Makhachev. I think he wins this fight. I'll even say that he'll probably get a submission. And that's no disrespect to Dan Hooker, it's just he's that good. He's that good."

You can check out Michael Bisping's full prediction for Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev below:

What next for the winner of Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev

Depending on how the fight plays out, the winner of Dan Hooker vs. Islam Makhachev could very well be looking at a title shot next. However, the main obstacle in the winner's way is another lightweight contender bout taking place in the near future.

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler face off at UFC 268. It may well come down to which victor pulls off the more spectacular win. Alternatively, fights with Beneil Dariush, the loser of Oliveira vs. Poirier, or even Conor McGregor could be potential options.

No matter who wins at UFC 267 or 268, one thing is for certain: the lightweight division is absolutely searing right now.

