Michael Bisping gives an update on his recent street altercation and shares a picture of his attacker 

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has given an update regarding an interaction he had with someone who wanted to pick a fight with him.

The retired fighter recently claimed on Twitter that he was assaulted in public by an unknown individual.

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

According to 'The Count,' the incident took place on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, after a random man told him he's not allowed to take videos on his phone.

Bisping then told the him to leave but the confrontational individual decided to suckerpunch the former UFC star instead.

Bisping shared more details about his bizarre experience in a video he uploaded to YouTube. The 42-year-old recalled:

"The guy punched me in the face, that little f***ing prick. What did I do? I walked away. So anyway, guy punched me in the face. He said, 'You can't film here.' I said, 'Yeah, I can.' Bang! Cracks me one. What did he do? Punched me in the f***ing face. Literally the weakest punch I've ever felt in my life."

Thankfully, Bisping wasn't hurt. He described his attacker's punch as being "so soft." As he had been filming, Bisping captured an image of the man who attacked him and posted it on Twitter.

😂😂😂 this is the guy pic.twitter.com/bitXXBzoP7 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

What does Michael Bisping do today?

In a rare UFC Cinderella story, Michael Bisping finally captured the elusive middleweight title against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. He stepped in as a short-notice replacement and achieved his life-long dream after spending 10 years with the promotion.

After a brief reign as champion, Bisping dropped the title to French-Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217. He decided to retire from the sport in 2018 after a second consecutive loss against Kelvin Gastelum.

. @bisping my team is working on a melatonin brand deal for you and nate pic.twitter.com/GBfpRlTIGv — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) December 18, 2020

There were rumblings about Michael Bisping returning to action against celebrity boxer Jake Paul after he had accepted the YouTube star's challenge. However, the 24-year-old internet celebrity opted to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley instead.

Today, Bisping is still working with the UFC as a commentator and analyst. He also works as an interviewer for British channel BT Sport and hosts an MMA podcast called 'Believe You Me'.

