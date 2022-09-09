"He's not as strong, he's not as explosive" - Michael Bisping lays down the only way Nate Diaz has "any shot at being successful" against Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping thinks a five-round fight is the only way Nate Diaz has a chance to beat Khamzat Chimaev.

The Stockton native has consistently been underestimated heading into the UFC 279 main event. Yet Chimaev fighting in his first five-round fight has given Diaz's supporters hope.

During a segment on his YouTube, Bisping listed off all of the advantages 'Borz' has, including strength and momentum, followed by saying this about the Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner:

"It's a five-round fight, though. A five-round fight is the only way that Nate Diaz has any shot of being successful in this fight. He's not as strong. He's not as explosive. He can't compete."

The logic behind Diaz's most discussed path to victory involves Chimaev's last fight. 'Borz' looked phenomenal against Gilbert Burns but showed he was human when he got tired late. The Stockton native has plenty of five-round experience and could use that to his advantage.

With that said, Chimaev is a massive betting favorite for a reason. 'Borz' comes into the UFC 279 main event with a UFC record of 5-0. If Diaz can emerge victorious, the Stockton native could pull off one of the greatest upsets of all time.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz below:

Michael Bisping gives his official prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Fantasizing about scenarios where Diaz could win is fun, but the odds are by no means in Diaz's favor. During the same video, Bisping presented paths to victory for the Stockton native. He ultimately made his final prediction by saying:

"My pick is that Khamzat Chimaev goes out there and gets the job done within two rounds this weekend. He hits harder. He's a better boxer. He's bigger. He's got the wrestling. He can stop the jiu-jitsu, and he's gonna get the win."

Diaz will finish out his UFC contract against Chimaev. Before heading into free agency, the UFC has matched him with the toughest matchup possible, which some believe was to devalue his superstar status. Win or lose, the Stockton native has plenty of options with or without the UFC.

Check out Michael Bisping's latest podcast, where he discusses UFC 279 and more, below:

