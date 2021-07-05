Michael Bisping predicts the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Former UFC middleweight champion and media member Michael Bisping has revealed who he believes will come out on top in the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Speaking on BT Sport's Fight Week: UFC 264 Preview Show, Bisping revealed that whilst he is hesitant about making the pick, he is going for Dustin Poirier to defeat McGregor. The Englishman stated that:

"I've gotta interview Conor next week, I've got to be careful what I say. I picked against him before and all hell broke loose. But I'm still going to do it. I'm gonna stick to my guns. I think Dustin Poirier get's it done," Michael Bisping said.

Michael Bisping reveals how he sees McGregor vs. Poirier 3 playing out

Michael Bisping went onto discuss the fight in more detail. He initially considered the prospect of the fight going the full five rounds, similar to McGregor's rematch with Nate Diaz.

However, Bisping believes the added presence of the fans will incentivise McGregor to act more rashly and seek an early knockout finish. McGregor has thrived off the crowd presence in the past and the fact that they were in limited attendance at UFC 257 may have had some impact on the type of fight he fought. The former champ stated the following:

"I do think there's going to be a lot of gamesmanship. They're gonna come with a very strategic approach. Conor for sure. Who knows. Conor, with the fans actually.. He's probably going to go straight forward. Throw everything at him, with a massive attack in the first round. I think if Conor gets it done, there's a very good chance it'll be in the first round," Michael Bisping said.

The conclusion that Michael Bisping ultimately came to was that McGregor has a chance to catch Poirier early on in the fight. However, should the Irishman fail to finish 'The Diamond' within the first round or two, Bisping believes it will be the Louisianan who once again stops McGregor.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10. The card is headlined by a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and also features bouts between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, as well as a heavyweight showdown between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy.

