Michael Chandler believes Justin Gaethje will become the UFC lightweight champion by the middle of next year

Michael Chandler shared the octagon with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 and it seems like he was thoroughly impressed by 'The Highlight.'

With a newfound respect for Gaethje following their battle in Madison Square Garden, Chandler now believes his former opponent is on his way to becoming the next UFC lightweight champion. Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Chandler gave a breakdown of how he believes the title picture will play out. He said:

"I think Justin Gaethje breaks Charles Oliveira. But I think the more likely scenario is Poirier wins that fight (UFC 269) because he has more tools and I think he's just better in certain areas. And he's not gonna get submitted by Oliveira even though we have seen an increased striking level by Oliveira – as you saw in our fight. But I think Justin Gaethje cleans up a couple of things, remembers how he lost to Dustin Poirier a couple of years ago, and I think he wins the title middle of next year."

Chandler went toe-to-toe with Gaethje for three rounds in what many believe could be the Fight of the Year. Gaethje ultimately landed on the triumphant side of the unanimous decision, but Chandler raised his stock too after putting on a gutsy performance.

Watch Michael Chandler talk about Justin Gaethje's future:

Gaethje is now expected to be next in line for a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December. 'The Highlight' previously said he views Oliveira as an easier path to the title, but added that he would like to avenge his loss to Poirier.

Justin Gaethje: Michael Chandler is not done

It appears that the feeling is mutual between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The No.2 ranked lightweight heaped praise on Chandler after their showdown in New York City.

According to Gaethje, things will only get better for Chandler despite his 1-2 start in the UFC. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Gaethje said:

"There’s no coming back. So no, he didn’t ask me (advice) because he’s a warrior, and he’s not done. You’ve got to go home. You have to look at yourself in the mirror, and you have to believe in the process. You have to understand this is part of the process. So, you know, I’ve been worse, and I’ve never felt better. He’s been better. Probably never felt worse. So it just sucks. It’s a crazy game."

