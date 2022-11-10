Michael Chandler will be hoping to take one step closer to another shot at the UFC lightweight title when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. A win for Chandler over a big name like Poirier could put him in line for the next shot at 155lbs gold.

However, current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been mentioned as the next title challenger at lightweight. 'The Great' has double-champ aspirations and is hoping to take on Islam Makhachev on Australian soil in February.

Michael Chandler spoke to Australian broadcaster Main Event about his upcoming fight and possible future opponents. 'Iron' was asked for his thoughts on the prospective lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski, and said this:

"I am a fan of [Volkanovski], a fan of watching him. Not a big fan of him coming in and messing up our division... Double-champ fights and champion vs. champion fights happen all the time in this sport. Obviously right now it doesn't benefit me so I don't like it. But that's a little bit selfish."

Watch the interview below:

Michael Chandler is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC lightweight rankings. A win over No.2-ranked Dustin Poirier could catapult 'Iron' into the next shot at the title.

Michael Chandler says Dustin Poirier has the best boxing in MMA

Michael Chandler is set to face Dustin Poirier over three rounds on the main card at UFC 281. The contest is highly anticipated as both men are known for their violent fighting styles.

'Iron' has a wrestling background, whereas Poirier's skills are rooted in the 'sweet science'. 'The Diamond' is known for his superb boxing skills, having successfully gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Conor McGregor on the feet.

Whilst talking to the media ahead of his bout at UFC 281, Chandler admitted that his opponent may have the best boxing in MMA:

"I would say it's definitely up there. I would say it probably is the best. When it comes to his angles, his footwork, his reaction time, his offbeat timing, he's been doing it forever. He grew up inside of the UFC, been fighting in the UFC 28 or 29 fights. Been fighting the best level competition since day one."

Watch the video below from 2:40:

Poll : 0 votes