"His hands have come a long, long way" - Michael Chandler finds it 'crazy' that Islam Makhachev is a favorite against Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler thinks Charles Oliveira will beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Oliveira and Makhachev will headline the highly-anticipated UFC 280 event with the vacant lightweight championship on the line. Although MMA analysts and fans think 'Do Bronx' could win, the betting odds predict he could be in for a brutal fight. The opening odds make the Russian a -300 favorite.

Meanwhile, Chandler sees the UFC 280 main event playing out differently. During an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Iron' had this to say:

"I think Charles wins that fight. I think it's crazy that Islam is a favorite... Aside from that [missing weight at UFC 274], he's looked very, very good. Finishing guys, his hands have come a long, long way... He's in everybody's eyes are champion for a reason, and I think he goes out there and beats Islam handily."

The hype for UFC 280 continues to intensify with over a month left. Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege seems destined to become a champion, but 'Do Bronx' has established a legacy based on being underestimated, and another opportunity awaits on October 22.

Watch Michael Chandler's interview on The MMA Hour, starting at 1:01:46, below:

Michael Chandler remains focused on becoming a UFC champion

Chandler's next fight will be against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. With a win, 'Iron' could find himself fighting the winner of Makhachev vs. Oliveira next. During the same interview, the former Bellator champion had this to say:

"I still got my sights set on becoming world champion. I think I beat Dustin [Poirier] on November 12th. I think I'm the next guy in line. I fight Islam or Oliveira first quarter of next year or summer of next year, whenever that fight materializes, and I'm your world champion middle of next year."

Chandler has kept his promise of thrilling fights since joining the UFC in 2021. Yet, his goal of becoming the lightweight champion has not been accomplished. Before focusing on the title shot, 'Iron' has a tough test against Poirier, which has the potential to steal the show at UFC 280.

Watch Michael Chandler brutally knockout Tony Ferguson in his last fight below:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

