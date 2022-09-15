"I was never the number one guy in the world" - Michael Chandler on what he would choose: Fighting for the title or fighting Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler would rather fight for the UFC lightweight title than Conor McGregor if given the choice.

Chandler has marketed himself as one of the biggest superstars in the UFC. With that sometimes comes decisions between potential title fights or big money fights.

Now that 'Iron' will be taking on another top contender in Dustin Poirier, and with McGregor returning next year, the former Bellator champion could have a tough decision to make.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier is set to fight against Michael Chandler at #UFC281 in MSG, sources told @bokamotoespn Dustin Poirier is set to fight against Michael Chandler at #UFC281 in MSG, sources told @bokamotoespn https://t.co/kHOkUnbFmh

During an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler was asked about this hypothetical scenario and had this to say:

"That's a hard question, but honestly, I'd fight for the title and win the title... Obviously, I was a multiple-time Bellator champion, but I was never the number one guy in the world. I go out there and win the UFC title, I'm the number one guy in the world. I can rest my head on my pillow for the rest of my life knowing I was a champion."

Chandler was close to becoming the champion at UFC 262, but Charles Olivera mounted a comeback win against him. If 'Do Bronx' can beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, a rematch against 'Iron' could be the perfect main event for the UFC's return to Brazil in early 2023.

Watch Michael Chandler on The MMA Hour, starting at 01:01:46, below:

Michael Chandler was waiting to see when Conor McGregor would return before accepting fight against Dustin Poirier

Chandler seemed to be nearing a fight against McGregor before his return from injury was postponed to 2023. After a verbal altercation at UFC 276 with Poirier, 'Iron' started transitioning to that matchup when 'The Notorious' announced the delay.

During the same episode of The MMA Hour, Chandler had this to say about waiting to accept the matchup against Poirier:

"At that point in time [UFC 269 altercation], I wasn't necessarily interested in fighting Dustin. I was waiting to see when Conor was coming back, what that was looking like. I'm one of the guys in the front running for that fight."

Chandler could still be McGregor's returning opponent regardless of a win or loss against Poirier. 'Iron' has marketed himself as a must-see explosive fighter, offering him the opportunity to make money with or without the UFC title involved.

Watch the altercation between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier at UFC 276 below:

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have just got into a verbal altercation cageside at #UFC 276!The pair had to be separated...Will we see both Poirier and Chandler fight in the future? 🤔 Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have just got into a verbal altercation cageside at #UFC276!The pair had to be separated...Will we see both Poirier and Chandler fight in the future? 🤔🎥- @GilbertDurinho #UFC | #MMA https://t.co/ffvZmUomQU

