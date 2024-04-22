UFC added an exciting heavyweight clash to their upcoming Saudi Arabia card. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira was spotted giving a rare smile while filming a video skit with Nina-Marie Daniele.

Get your daily dose of combat sports updates with Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup.

UFC Saudi Arabia to feature heavyweight banger

No. 3-ranked heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich will take on No. 6-ranked Alexander Volkov at UFC's Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia on June 22, 2024.

Expand Tweet

The event will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa.

Volkov recently disclosed that he had a friendly sparring match with Pavlovich, in which he could not win a single round and was left with his legs shaking after every punch.

"Sean Strickland or me?" - Alex Pereira asks Nina-Marie Daniele

Alex Pereira participated in a friendly sparring-mentoring session with Nina-Marie Daniele ahead of UFC 300. He taught Daniele how to throw his signature left hook, among other things.

Daniele shared a snippet of the video on her X account, in which Pereira jokingly asked her:

"Who is stronger? Sean Strickland or me?"

Daniele seemed caught off guard at the question. Daniele is close friends with Strickland and they often feature together on her videos. He also tutored her in MMA a few weeks ago, teaching her punches and leg kicks.

Daniele's expression elicited a rare smile from Pereira, who said:

"I put her on a spot."

Expand Tweet

Ebanie Bridges asks Ryan Garcia for a "collab on OF"

Ryan Garcia's emphatic win over Devin Haney impressed Ebanie Bridges. The former female IBF bantamweight champion praised Garcia on X and also suggested they collaborate on OnlyF*ns.

She wrote:

"Hey @RyanGarcia Brilliant win... @Realdevinhaney couldn't KO you... but let's do a collab on OF, and KO @onlyfans too."

Expand Tweet

Bradley Martyn claims he can defeat Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in a street fight

Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Bradley Martyn made headlines several times in the past few months owing to his bold claims about UFC fighters. According to the YouTuber, he can take on any combat sports athlete who is smaller than him simply because of his size. He claims that he walks around at 260 pounds.

After Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney on Saturday, Martyn tweeted that he could beat both of them easily.

"For the record I'm beating the f*ck out of Haney and Garcia in the street."

Expand Tweet

Demetrious Johnson jokes about "drinking" after Ryan Garcia's win

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson uploaded a video reacting to Ryan Garcia knocking Devin Haney down multiple times in their fight. He also shared his instant reaction to Garcia's win:

"I'm shocked how well Garcia did against Haney. Each time Garcia went after Haney, he would always put him on his a**. Devin would never commit."

Johnson captioned the video:

""I was WRONG about @kingryan, I gotta start drinking before every fight now! 😂🍺 But seriously, some of the most fun I’ve had watching boxing in a long time 🥊 #HaneyGarcia"

This comes after Garcia admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the fight camp at the post-fight press conference.