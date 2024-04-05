A former rival of Brock Lesnar has weighed in on UFC's pay disparity. Elsewhere, Anthony Joshua made very definitive comments on his retirement.

Frank Mir reveals UFC 100 pay for fighting Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the highest-paid fighters in the history of the UFC. His opponents, however, may not have had the same luck.

Frank Mir famously challenged Lesnar for the heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 100 in 2009, but he feels he didn't get his due for the fight. Speaking with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Mir expressed his discontentment about the rematch:

"The money was there. Who did it go to? Seeing [Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury] make $40 million combined [in the rematch]. I’m like wow. Brock obviously made seven figures off it, I think he made $2.5 million. But I didn’t even make a million."

Mir continued that he was surprised by the money Lesnar was making as well. He considered his former rival a "bigger superstar" than Fury or Wilder and expected him to make around $20 million per fight.

Anthony Joshua reveals boxing return plans

After a staggering win over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia last month, Anthony Joshua is already preparing for a return but not anytime soon. He

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Brit revealed that he doesn't plan to continue fighting for too long [Via Marca]:

"I've always said 35. I'm 35 in October, I'm thinking another two years or so if my body holds out."

He added that he has set up "certain businesses" that he can transition into once he stops boxing.

About his boxing return, he said:

"My next opponent will be around September is when I've been told. I was hoping June... I think what they're saying is be patient because you've got Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all the belts and then once that's done hopefully I can kick down the door and get my opportunity."

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight on May 18, at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

NBA coach pays props to Nate Diaz

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown recently revealed in a press conference that he was a huge UFC fan. He also acknowledged the greatness of Nate Diaz, who was in the audience, and his brother Nick.

"I'm a big UFC guy... respect Nate [Diaz]. You, your brother - what you got done. I get excited when I watch UFC... I could never do what they do. Huge, huge fan of the Diaz brothers."

Charles Oliveira has a new look

Charles Oliveira has gone white blonde ahead of UFC 300.

In a recent Instagram video, 'do Bronx' showed off his new look, sending fans into a frenzy.

Oliveira is set to fight Arman Tsarukyan at the marquee event on April 13.

Georges St-Pierre teaches how to reheat pizza

One wouldn't expect Georges St-Pierre to know a lot about pizza, but he seems to know enough about reheating one.

The former champion shared tips on how to go about it in a recent tweet. The bottom line? Don't microwave it.

"You put it in the oven like this and you cook it - then the cheese will melt a little bit, and it will be crunchy and delicious, I promise."

