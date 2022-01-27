How much did Brock Lesnar make in the UFC?

Brock Lesnar made well over $5 million throughout his time with the UFC. He is one of the most prominent names in professional wrestling to make a successful transition to the world of MMA. Lesnar had a brief MMA career and competed in a total of nine bouts, eight of which came in the UFC.

Lesnar lost in his promotional debut in 2008 against Frank Mir. However, he went on to conquer the UFC's heavyweight division and draw massive paychecks during his run with the world's premier MMA organization.

Lesnar's 2016 showdown against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was the most lucrative payday of his UFC career. The bout earned him a whopping $2.5 million. It was also the last time Lesnar competed inside the octagon.

Here's a look at Brock Lesnar's UFC fight earnings over the years.

UFC 81 (2008) - Frank Mir (Loss) - $250,000

UFC 87 (2008) - Heath Herring (Win) - $450,000 ($250,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 91 (2008) - Randy Couture (Win) - $450,000 ($250,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 100 (2009) - Frank Mir (Win) - $400,000

UFC 116 (2010) - Shane Carwin (Win) - $475,000 ($400,000 to show, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 121 (2010) - Cain Velasquez (Loss) - $400,000

UFC 141 (2011) - Alistair Overeem (Loss) - $400,000

UFC 200 (2016) - Mark Hunt (No Contest) - $2,255,000 ($2,500,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship, fined $250,000 for failing drug test)

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

Brock Lesnar's days as an MMA fighter appear to be over. The former UFC heavyweight champion was expected to return to the octagon for a blockbuster showdown against the then-reigning champion Daniel Cormier following a confrontation with 'DC' in the octagon.

After Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight title clash at UFC 226 in 2018, Lesnar stormed the cage and called for a title fight with 'DC'.

Watch Brock Lesnar confront Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 in the video below:

While a title fight was expected to take place between the two heavyweights, Lesnar soon confirmed his retirement to the UFC boss Dana White.

Lesnar retired from MMA with a 5-3 (1 NC) record, which includes two UFC heavyweight title defenses. The 44-year-old hasn't expressed any interest in returning to the UFC ever since and continues to ply his trade in the WWE.

The South Dakota native recently captured the WWE championship for the sixth time in his storied WWE career. He is set to defend the title against Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Royal Rumble event on January 29, 2022.

