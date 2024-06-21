Midnight Roundup! Ryan Garcia suspended, Michael Chandler teases next UFC move, and more

Combat sports fans were recently sent into a frenzy by the news of Ryan Garcia's suspension and UFC star Michael Chandler's hints at a blockbuster fight against someone other than Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, Jon Jones posted a video of his driveway being trespassed by a black bear, and the boxing world was shaken by Tramaine Williams collapsing mid-fight due to a suspected seizure.

Ryan Garcia faces one-year suspension after positive Ostarine tests

Ryan Garcia has been embroiled in controversy since his high-profile majority decision win over Devin Haney in April. While Garcia impressed fans with his performance, his victory was scarred by two positive tests for the banned substance Ostarine.

After weeks of deliberation, the New York Commission handed Garcia a one-year suspension despite his claims of being innocent. He would also forfeit his $1.1 million purse and pay $10,000 in fines. To top it all, Garcia's win over Haney would be overturned to a no-contest result.

Michael Chandler hints at potential BMF title fight against Max Holloway

Michael Chandler will have to wait longer to face Conor McGregor in the cage. The former two-division champion pulled out of their fight at UFC 303 later this month due to an injury, with the pair now expected to clash later this year.

In the meantime, it appears Chandler wants a fight against Max Holloway. 'Iron' recently hinted at challenging Holloway for the BMF title in a series of social media posts. It's worth noting that Chandler hasn't competed since Nov. 2022. In an X post, he wrote:

"Bravo. Mike. Foxtrot."

In another tweet, the UFC lightweight dropped another hint at wanting to face Holloway and wrote:

"Blessed Man Forever."

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares a video of an unexpected visitor in his driveway

Jon Jones recently took to social media to share some security camera footage of his driveway. The UFC heavyweight champion appeared to have a black bear stroll across the front of his New Mexico home at 4 a.m.

In an Instagram post, Jones shared the clip with his followers and joked about life in New Mexico. He wrote in the caption:

"OK, tell me you live in New Mexico, without telling me you live in New Mexico. Here's a black bear in my driveway this morning at 4 AM."

In the comments section, Jones cracked a joke referencing the 2023 'Cocaine Bear' movie and wrote:

"Sorry buddy, no cocaine over here."

Boxer Tramaine Williams collapses mid-fight due to suspected seizure

Professional boxer Tramaine Williams reportedly suffered a seizure during his match against Ryan Allen at a Team Combat League event. The Connecticut-based pugilist was part of a showcase event that featured the NYC Attitude vs. Las Vegas Hustle.

During the fight, Williams could be seen absorbing a straight right hand from Allen. While it wasn't a game-ending punch, Williams' delayed response and subsequent seizure-like body dysfunction horrified onlookers. He crashed onto the canvas and his opponent refrained from making any forward moves as the referee called the fight off.

Tyson Fury addresses his recent expulsion from a pub during an intoxicated night out

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury recently opened up about the viral videos that showed him being escorted out of a Morecambe pub in a drunken stupor that led to him taking a fall on the pavement outside. Given Fury's previous struggles with alcohol, many were concerned about his health.

Fury is coming off a split-decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk, who became the undisputed heavyweight champion with the victory. A few weeks later, 'The Gypsy King' was spotted drinking at a local establishment, where he was recorded being forced to leave due to his state of intoxication.

In a recent video on FUROCITY by Tyson Fury on YouTube, the British boxer addressed fans' concerns about his health and said:

"I got p***ed up about two weeks ago and fell over on my face. Didn't do any damage though, still good-looking. I've had lots of messages and people phoning asking if I'm alright. You're a grown man and have a drunken night out and all of a sudden [fans think] you're gonna jump in front of a train. Obviously, from my past history people are concerned, but I've just been chilling out and spending time with my family."

