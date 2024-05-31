Mike Perry has bet a sizable amount against a UFC 302 fighter after he recently criticized BKFC. At the same press conference, Islam Makhachev addressed the rumor that he was suffering from a staph infection.

Catch up with the combat sports world with Sportskeeda MMA's News Roundup.

Mike Perry wagers on a UFC 302 fight

Sean Strickland took a jab at BKFC during UFC 302 media day, stating that he would not be "one of those a**holes that goes and fights bare-knuckle." He criticized the organization's pay structure and said that he would never consider signing with them. He has done so previously as well.

Shortly afterward, Mike Perry placed a $50,000 bet on Paulo Costa with a cashout amount of $140,000.

While Perry did not mention anything about Strickland's comments, the former middleweight champion's words would not have sat well with him. At one point during his rant, Strickland called BKFC "trash" and "f***ing crooks".

"Bare knuckle, you want to talk about f***ing crooks. They’re paying their guys sh*t... If you look at the lowest rung of the guys, they’re breaking their hands, breaking their orbitals, and they’re making a couple thousand bucks. Bare knuckle’s f***ing trash." [H/t MMA Fighting]

Lawyer hopes for reduced sentence for Ryan Garcia

Two supplements submitted by Ryan Garcia tested positive for ostarine, the drug that was found in the boxer's blood samples taken before the Devin Haney fight. Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory released the reports on Thursday, which were obtained and viewed by ESPN.

The outlet reported that the two supplements that contained ostarine were NutraBio SuperCarb (70-2200 picograms) and Body Health amino-acid blend (660-830 picograms).

Paul Greene, Garcia's lawyer, who had also represented Jon Jones and Sean O'Malley in their doping cases before, told the outlet that he was hopeful the latest development would mean a reduced suspension for Garcia due to the presence of an "innocent mindset."

He said:

"I'm hopeful that [the punishment] will be on the very lowest end of how they determine these cases... it's not on a label, there's no way an athlete could have possibly known the banned substance was in there unless they would've sent it to one of the two WADA-accredited laboratories in advance."

Garcia reacted to the matter on social media, reassuring the fans with an emphatic message.

Islam Makhachev clears the air on the staph infection rumor

During UFC 302 media day, Islam Makhachev was asked about the online rumor that he was suffering from a staph infection.

After new photos ahead of the pay-per-view event were recently released, some fans alleged that a reddish bruise on Makhachev's leg was a sign of a staph infection. It caught Conor McGregor's attention, who then went off at the Dagestani on X.

However, Makhachev assures there is nothing to worry about:

"Don’t worry guys, I had a very well training camp. Nothing is bothering me, and I’ll be 100 percent on Saturday night."

Makhachev fights Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on Saturday, June 1, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with his UFC lightweight belt on the line.