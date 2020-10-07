Mike Perry next fight: How he matches up against UFC 255 opponent Robbie Lawler 

Mike Perry takes on former Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255. Perris is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall and will look to extend his winning streak with a big win over Lawler. Currently unranked, win over #14 ranked Robbie Lawler could catapult him into the top15, opening up doors for more exciting match-ups going forward.

Mike Perry's popularity has grown leaps and bounds since his UFC debut. His antics inside and outside of the Octagon has often got him into trouble but he remains someone who attracts a fair amount of attention for his gung-ho fighting style, despite his polarising nature.

It is this ability to draw people in that makes it even more exciting to watch him take on former Welterweight Champion Robbie "Ruthless" Lawler - another fan favourite.

Mike Perry should press forward against Robbie Lawler

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler

There was a time when the name Robbie Lawler would send shivers down the spine of any fighter in the UFC. The former Welterweight champion's multiple Fight of the Year performances borne out of his never-say-die attitude and powerful striking game, made him one of the most fiercest fighters to ever step inside the Octagon.

However, he just hasn't been the same fighter after dropping the Welterweight gold to Tyron Woodley through a brutal KO loss back in July of 2016. Since then, Lawler has failed to pick up a single win - barring a controversial decision over Donald Cerrone - in the last four years.

In my career I’ve made two mistakes. Playing in @Cowboycerrone ‘s guard and rushing into @handzofsteelmma shin of steel with my face. Can’t say I’ve seen anyone in history take a kick like that and not collapse instantly. A part of the game and my track record shows growth. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 6, 2020

On the other hand, Mike Perry looked impressive in his last fight against Mickey Gall, and will look to extend his winning streak as he takes on the battle-worn Lawler.

Perry is an exciting fighter, and has credible power in his hands. With multiple KO victories to his name, Perry vs Lawler is expected to be a slugfest.

Lawler looked slow in his last fight, and managed little to no damage on Magny. Additionally, Magny was able to exploit Lawler on the ground, nearly forcing a submission to grab the win.

Mike Perry could look to follow the same path and take the fight to the ground should he feel the need to do so at any point. Despite Lawler's legendary takedown defence, Perry is only getting better on the ground, as seen by his recent win over Al Iaquinta at Submission Underground early this year.

While it's safe to say that it's too soon to write off Robbie Lawler, who has shown no interest at retiring any time soon, Mike Perry should be the favourite going into the fight.

Darren Till wants to corner Mike Perry alongside his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez

Mike Perry

Ahead of the match-up, Mike Perry put out an interesting offer on Twitter. Perry auctioned off an opportunity for the highest bidder to corner him against Robbie Lawler. The proposal was quickly picked up by Darren Till, who agreed to pay $5000 to corner him during the fight.

Till went a step further and opened a GoFundMe project to further raise funds so that he could cover his travelling costs.

Reacting to the same, Perry's manager Ibrahim Kawa put out a tweet where he accepted the offer from Till and stated that he would be allowed to corner Mike Perry against Robbie Lawler..

My five going in tonight https://t.co/EfshzEbOyN — D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

Earlier, Mike Perry's girlfriend Latory Gonzalez had cornered him against Mickey Gall in his last fight. While that move invited a lot of criticism, Perry admitted that he was in a positive mind frame during the fight thanks to her.

However, washed up or otherwise, going up against one of the greatest mixed martial artist of all time in the form of Robbie Lawler will present a greater challenge.

As such, it will be interesting to see if Darren Till ends up cornering Mike Perry along with Latory.

Additionally, the impact of his presence at Perry's corner could also make a huge impact on the outcome of the fight considering the social media beef between them.