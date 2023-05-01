Mike Perry and Conor McGregor shared an iconic moment in the ring after the dust settled on the BKFC 41 main event on Saturday night. Despite being under contract with the UFC, the Irishman shared his enjoyment of the event, leading 'Platinum' to fantasize about a potential clash with the superstar one day.

The controversial Michigan-born athlete has seemingly found a home where he is appreciated following his UFC release. Although he would still make for a high-level mixed martial artist, the 31-year-old possesses talents that perfectly suit his new surroundings, as he excels in being a gritty brawler with finishing power.

While discussing the brilliance of BKFC 41, Mike Perry addressed McGregor's appearance during the event and knows the Dublin native had a fond love for the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. He said:

"Conor McGregor is the damn face of combat sports. Everyone knows Conor McGregor, everybody's mom knows Conor McGregor, everybody... It's intriguing to people, especially to people like Conor. He loved it, he loved the show, [and] he spoke highly of bare-knuckle. The people who work for bare-knuckle are all great, they all want to take this sport up because they know what we sacrifice to compete in that event. Yes, I'm the face of it because I brought out the biggest face in combat sports and we got to have a little moment in the middle of the ring."

'The Notorious' made his way into the ring and faced off with Mike Perry before cutting a promo on the mic with a BKFC belt on his shoulder. Although he didn't compete, that moment alone will likely generate more eyes on the company's product.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"He’s talking about it on Instagram, he’s posting about it, he’s interested in it, he knows it looked exciting, he knows it looked fun.”



youtube.com/watch?v=kzRxlB… Mike Perry talks about the potential of one day fighting Conor McGregor"He’s talking about it on Instagram, he’s posting about it, he’s interested in it, he knows it looked exciting, he knows it looked fun.” Mike Perry talks about the potential of one day fighting Conor McGregor 👀 #TheMMAHour "He’s talking about it on Instagram, he’s posting about it, he’s interested in it, he knows it looked exciting, he knows it looked fun.”▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=kzRxlB… https://t.co/Dd6IX2IP2d

What did Conor McGregor say about BKFC?

As things stand, McGregor seems likely to step back into the octagon against the always-dangerous Michael Chandler next time out. However, the fan favorite didn't rule out a future elsewhere.

Despite only spending a limited amount of time in the building, the 34-year-old was drawn to the excitement on display during BKFC 41, prompting him to write an Instagram post about it, saying:

"Styles make fights. As well as rulesets. As well as everything... I was called into the bare-knuckle ring last night. I fear nothing. No man that breathes air... Great night last night. It’s real interesting out there for sure... Every fight with every person on every given day. Is different. It’s why I love it so much."

Poll : 0 votes