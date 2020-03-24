Mike Perry says he could win UFC gold if he drops down from Welterweight

Mike Perry has revealed that he could end up winning a UFC Championship if he drops down from 170.

'Platinum' was last seen in Octagon action back in December of 2019.

Mike Perry was last spotted inside the Octagon back in December of 2019, when the Welterweight sensation lost a fight to Geoff Neal via a first-round TKO. Perry, who much like every other UFC fighter is waiting for his return to the Octagon, recently claimed on Twitter that he could win UFC gold in any division below 170 pounds.

Mike Perry claims he could win UFC gold in any division below Welterweight

According to Mike Perry and his latest tweet, 'Platinum' believes that he could win UFC gold if he decides to drop down to any division below the 170-pound mark. Perry took to Twitter and wrote that he could easily win a title if he had dropped down but isn't willing to go below 170, as he's got too much power compared to the "little guys".

I could easily be champ if I could fight in any weight class lower than welterweight but I got too much power to get down there with you little guys — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 23, 2020

Perry has certainly entertained UFC fans around the globe with his exciting style and charisma but is yet to break-out as a top dog in the UFC Welterweight Division. It remains to be seen what the UFC management has in store for Perry once Dana White and his team decides to reschedule all their upcoming events.

What could be next in store for Mike Perry?

Upon his return to the Octagon, Mike Perry could possibly face a notable fighter from the Welterweight Division, however, it remains to be seen who it eventually turns out to be.