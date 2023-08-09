Mikey Musumeci admits feeling anxiety to put up exciting matches: “It's not about winning to me anymore”

Mikey Musumeci feels like it’s more important to put on an exciting fight for fans than it is to actually win.

Perhaps that’s why ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is known for having some of the most entertaining submission showcases in all of ONE Championship. But despite his emphasis on entertainment, that has not stopped the five-time IBJJF champion from racking up the wins.

ONE Fight Night 13 saw Mikey Musucmeci deliver another show-stealing performance, securing a submission over reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks with mere minutes remaining. Speaking with the promotion regarding his fifth-straight win, Musumeci revealed that his only concern is putting on a show, a mindset that often causes him a fair amount of anxiety ahead of a match.

“Totally. That's why I get so much anxiety before these matches. It's not about winning to me anymore,” Musumeci said. “It's about doing cool sequences, making it exciting so we can keep jiu-jitsu on this platform.”

InsideFighting @InsideFighting_ pic.twitter.com/ntcRmSTeBo Darth Rigatoni! Mikey Musumeci submits Jarred Brooks via triangle choke to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling title. #ONEFightNight13

With his win over ‘The Monkey God’ on Friday night, Mikey Musumeci improved his finish rate to 60%.

Following the victory, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ briefly teased what may be coming next in his ONE Championship career, but stopped short of spilling the tea, leaving fans to sit and wonder what is next in store for the New Jersey native.

