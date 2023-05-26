Mikey Musumeci proud that jiu-jitsu “stood its ground” on epic ONE Fight Night 10 card

Mikey Musumeci was proud to see jiu-jitsu hold its own at ONE Fight Night 10.

On May 5, ONE Championship delivered an event for the ages as the promotion invaded the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. Stacked from top to bottom with some of the best combat sports stars in the world, North American fans were treated to the absolute best in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and BJJ.

Defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at the event, Mikey Musumeci delivered a show-stealing performance as he submitted IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai en route to his fourth-straight win inside the Circle. Speaking with the Jiu-Jitsu Times following the historic evening, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was thrilled to see jiu-jitsu get some love from fans alongside MMA and the art of eight limbs.

“We stood our ground. Jiu-jitsu stood its ground with Muay Thai and MMA, thank god,” Musumeci said.

Mikey Musumeci’s victory at ONE Fight Night 10 would go down as his second successful ONE world title defense and his 61st career victory overall. With wins over IBJJF and Sambo world champions in his last two appearances, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is ready for a champion vs. champion showdown with fellow flyweight great Demetrious Johnson.

Musumeci has long dreamed about a submission superfight with ‘Mighty Mouse’ inside the Circle. With both fighters leaving the ‘Mile High City’ with their world titles intact, it’s possible that we could see the two stars square off in the near future.

Would you like to see Mikey Musumeci mixed it up with Demetrious Johnson inside the Circle?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

