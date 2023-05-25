Create

Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship reignited Tammi Musumeci’s passion for jiu-jitsu

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 25, 2023 12:49 GMT
Mikey Musumeci (L) / Tammi Musumeci (R) -- Photo by ONE Championship
Mikey Musumeci (left), Tammi Musumeci (right) [Photo by ONE Championship]

American grappling ace Tammi Musumeci has reignited her passion for jiu-jitsu thanks to ONE Championship, according to her brother and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

A full-time lawyer, Tammi Musumeci is grateful and excited to have found another platform to showcase her top-class jiu-jitsu skills against elite fighters like her in ONE.

Mikey Musumeci shared this in a recent interview with Jiu-Jitsu Times, highlighting, among other things, how the promotion’s conscious effort to provide equal opportunities to both its male and female athletes has inspired his older sibling.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So, ONE Championship being how they are, where the men and women are equal, it gave my sister a passion for jiu-jitsu – not just as a hobby, but where she really loves it again.”

Tammi Musumeci made her ONE Championship debut back in March against Brazilian Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video.

She came away a unanimous decision winner after showing consistent aggression coming from different directions throughout the contest.

Prior to joining ONE, Tammi Musumeci was a multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion while representing the United States. Among her accomplishments are winning the gold medal at the 2019 IBJJF world championship and the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world title.

Tammi Musumeci is set to make her return to action at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

She will take on Ecuadorian-American Amanda Alequin in a strawweight grappling joust where she hopes to continue her ascent and position herself for a shot at a possible world title down the line.

All ONE Fight Night events are available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
