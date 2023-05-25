Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship reignited Tammi Musumeci’s passion for jiu-jitsu

American grappling ace Tammi Musumeci has reignited her passion for jiu-jitsu thanks to ONE Championship, according to her brother and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

A full-time lawyer, Tammi Musumeci is grateful and excited to have found another platform to showcase her top-class jiu-jitsu skills against elite fighters like her in ONE.

Mikey Musumeci shared this in a recent interview with Jiu-Jitsu Times, highlighting, among other things, how the promotion’s conscious effort to provide equal opportunities to both its male and female athletes has inspired his older sibling.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So, ONE Championship being how they are, where the men and women are equal, it gave my sister a passion for jiu-jitsu – not just as a hobby, but where she really loves it again.”

Tammi Musumeci made her ONE Championship debut back in March against Brazilian Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video.

She came away a unanimous decision winner after showing consistent aggression coming from different directions throughout the contest.

Prior to joining ONE, Tammi Musumeci was a multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion while representing the United States. Among her accomplishments are winning the gold medal at the 2019 IBJJF world championship and the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world title.

Tammi Musumeci is set to make her return to action at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

She will take on Ecuadorian-American Amanda Alequin in a strawweight grappling joust where she hopes to continue her ascent and position herself for a shot at a possible world title down the line.

All ONE Fight Night events are available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

