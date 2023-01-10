Mikey Musumeci wants ‘to have an impact on the next generation’ in jiu-jitsu

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is looking to make a lasting impact on the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Having earned the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at just the age of 26, he is well on his way to achieving his goals.

While speaking with Fightlore, the US-born athlete said:

"The deep reason why I compete in jiu-jitsu is, one, I love it. I’ve been doing it since I was four years old. That’s 22 years training jiu-jitsu. I don’t know, it just became a part of my life."

With so much success and mastery in the sport, he wants to continue to try to become a generational figure. Musumeci added:

"I feel like why I continue to compete now is to have an impact on the next generation. I want people to watch me compete and then want to train jiu-jitsu as well."

See the full video below:

At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Mikey Musumeci will look to defend his submission grappling throne against the sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren. This match is booked for January 13 and will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

Mikey Musumeci's next match

In the ONE circle, 'Darth Rigatoni' has already bested accomplished grappler Cleber Souza and MMA legend Masakazu Imanari. Upcoming on January 13, he will face Mongolia's Bayanduuren, a dangerous sambo specialist.

Sambo is the base fighting style of notable MMA fighters such as Fedor Emelianenko, Oleg Taktarov, Andrei Arlovski, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gantumur Bayanduuren will look to use his skills to upset grappling phenom, Mikey Musumeci.

The 26-year-old 'Darth Rigatoni' recently reflected on what it means to have Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu so widely accepted. Upon earning his ONE submission grappling world title, he said:

“I am the first champion of ONE ever in submission grappling. There are going to be so many amazing champions, but this is the beginning of it ... We made history together. So it was an honor."

On his legacy and the ONE crown, he explained:

“It means everything to my legacy, you know, because I know ONE Championship is the biggest title in jiu-jitsu. And for future generations, this will be everything for everyone."

Poll : 0 votes