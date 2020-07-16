Miocic vs Cormier 3: The biggest legacy fight in UFC history?

On August 15, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cornier will collide inside the octagon for the third and in all likelihood the last time. The series between the duo has been one of the highly-contested and talked-about bouts in UFC history. But, with the third and last fight coming up in a month, the question in everyone's mind will most likely be 'is this the biggest legacy fight in UFC history?'.

One win each.

One KO each.



This is the fight to settle it all.#UFC252 is for all the marbles and is only one month away 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7fQt35UY6H — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 15, 2020

The answer is yes and let us explain why.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, are without a shadow of a doubt, two of the best heavyweights to have ever stepped foot inside an octagon. Over the years, we have seen many trilogy fights in the MMA World. But, none have been to replicate the hype and hoopla that Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic has. One of the biggest reasons for this has got to be the gap between the fights.

Sometimes, a variety of roadblocks lead two fighters to get paired up after a considerable amount of time. The biggest example of this is the series between Chuck Lidell and Tito Ortiz. The Huntington Beach Playboy and The Iceman were well past their primes by the time their third fight took place. Despite the considerable amount of hype generated due to the fierce rivalry between the duo, the fight ended up being a dud with Ortiz securing an easy victory over the UFC Hall of Famer.

That, however, isn't the case with Miocic vs Cormier. The duo's first two matches in 2018 and 2019 came at a time when they were at their prime and their third and final bout comes at a time when they are at the top of their game. The short time gap between the fights is another aspect which makes this trilogy all the more interesting.

On to the next! Your #UFC252 poster has landed! pic.twitter.com/rzPzaxxe27 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 12, 2020

Cormier recently revealed in an interview that the fight against Miocic will be his swansong. The former Olympian will be looking to end his career on high, ie, by winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Not many fighters in the world can say that they retired as an active Champion (unless you're Henry Cejudo, of course), Daniel Cormier has a once in a lifetime opportunity to make history once again.

Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest to have ever stepped inside an Octagon. His record as a fighter speaks volumes about the skills that DC Possess. A world-class wrestler, Cormier is one of the most well-rounded athletes in UFC today. DC has had a near-perfect record inside the cage. There have been only two fighters who have been able to defeat the Louisanna-native.

Before his second fight with Miocic, DC was undefeated as a Heavyweight. The loss to Miocic was his first loss in the division. At UFC 252, Cormier has a chance to wipe out the one blemish on his spotless run as a Heavyweight.

A win over Miocic will put him in the conversation for ' The Greatest Heavyweight in UFC History'.

Alternatively, for Miocic it's an opportunity to cement his status as the greatest Heavyweight in UFC history. With three successful title defenses, the Ohio-native earned the moniker of ' The Greatest UFC Heavyweight Champion'. He has shown great fortitude and unraveling grit throughout his run as UFC Heavyweight Champion. Miocic was able to bounce back from a crushing loss and went on to become the second man, after Jon Jones, to defeat Daniel Cormier. He would like to end the rivalry with Cormier with another resounding victory over the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The stakes involved in this fight is what makes it one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Will Daniel Cormier be walking out his last fight as the Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion or will Stipe Miocic overcome the odds once again and cement his status as the greatest Heavyweight fighter in UFC history?

We'll have to wait till August 15th to find out who is 'The Greatest Heavyweight in UFC history'.