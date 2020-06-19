Miranda Maverick set to make her UFC debut against Mara Romero Borella

UFC on ESPN 12 all set to take place on June 27 sees a late addition when Miranda Maverick takes on Mara Romero Borella. The news was first broken by MMA DNA on their twitter account and was later confirmed by multiple outlets.

Miranda Maverick will be making her UFC debut in this fight. Miranda Maverick was supposed to fight for the Invicta FC title in her next fight, having won three straight fights in the promotion. However, her being signed changes that. Miranda Maverick is one of the brightest MMA prospects and has in her career secured wins over former UFC-fighters like Pearl Gonzalez and the Ultimate Fighter contestant, DeAnna Bennett.

Mara Romero Borella enters the fight on a career-low note. She started very impressively in the company going 2-1 in her first three but as of now, she is on a three-fight losing streak; having lost to Lauren Murphy, Montana De La Rosa, and Cortney Casey. Mara Romero Borella simply has to win this UFC fight of hers against Miranda Maverick in order to ensure her place in the company.

A good opportunity for Miranda Maverick

Miranda Maverick is a name that fans have heard at some point given her prominent presence in the Invicta FC. She gets a chance to prove herself as a prospect when she takes on fellow, Invicta FC fighter Mara Romero Borella.

An impressive debut is important to make sure that a prospect is taken seriously. Miranda Maverick, if she wants to carry the hype she has amassed to the mainstream fan base she will have to secure a win against Mara Romero Borella.

However, the win won't come at an easy price. As mentioned earlier, Mara Romero Borella is on a three-fight losing streak and if she loses again she gets cut. In order to remain in UFC, she is bound to put a great effort and hence Miranda Maverick should expect the very best version of her. Miranda Maverick stands with a record of 7-2, which includes 5 wins by submission. Mara Romero Borella has a record of 12-8, which includes 4 submission wins.