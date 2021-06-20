5 boxers who could dominate in MMA

While being a highly established Olympic sport, boxing is still just one of the many combat sports that MMA athletes are required to learn. "The sweet science" is extremely challenging in its own right but is restricted to punches above the torso.

In contrast, kickboxing incorporates kicks and punches throughout the body. Muay Thai, also known as "the art of eight limbs," incorporates elbows and knees as well. Add to all of this the grappling aspect of wrestling and jiu-jitsu, and you see why MMA is an entirely different beast compared to boxing.

With recent cross-sport boxing bouts becoming regular occurrences, it's easy to understand why boxers have an advantage over MMA fighters when a fight is conducted strictly as per boxing rules.

However, certain pugilists have learned skills that would allow them to hold their own and even dominate the sport of MMA.

On that note, here are 5 boxers who could hold their own in MMA:

5) Terence Crawford

An undefeated boxing champion from three weight classes, 'Bud' Crawford has had a background in wrestling. He finds himself in a situation like MMA's former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson where at one point in his career, Johnson had no opponents to prove his mettle against.

Founder and CEO of boxing promotion Top Rank, Bob Arum, in an interview for Talkbox Podcast, said that he wants Crawford to face UFC's Conor McGregor in a boxing match in return for a rematch between the two fighters in the octagon.

One fight in boxing 🥊

One fight in MMA 🥋



Bob Arum wants to make a couple of huge fights between Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AzFbUYfiUE — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 21, 2020

In an interview conducted by Marcos Villegas for Fighthub TV, Crawford sounded more than welcome towards both matches but said that he wasn't sure if they would happen or not.

When asked if he was serious about the MMA fight, Crawford said:

"I would be, its a fight. Ain't nothing wrong a fight. You know, if they(MMA fighters) can come over here and make a hundred million dollars in a ring, why can't I go and make hundred million dollars in the octagon? You know, so if it makes sense, for sure I would do it."

Villegas went on to ask him how long he would need to practice MMA to get ready for the octagon. Crawford replied:

"I wouldn't know, we'd have to sit down and map it out, but for sure I would have to go out there and focus on the MMA aspect because it is different. I have a lot of friends that do MMA and its different, its real different, you got the kicks so ordinary boxing stance(s) wouldn't work in the MMA ring because they can grab you and they can kick you so you have to be ready for everything."

He went on to say:

"In my eyes, I feel like I'm the best athlete in the world. I could play football, I could play basketball, I can wrestle, I can box, I can play baseball, I can skate, I can do volleyball, I can do frisbee, I can do just so many things. That's why I think I'm one of the best athletes in the world."

With so much confidence in his athletic abilities, we can be sure that 'Bud' would be a great addition to the sport of MMA.

4) Vasyl Lomachenko

The former WBO, WBA, WBC, and The Ring lightweight champion is known for his slick boxing style, elusive footwork, and sharp punching skills. MMA fighters find Vasyl Lomachenko's style applicable in the octagon.

Lomachenko trains in kickboxing too. He made a video post on Instagram of himself training kicks which was praised by several qualified MMA fighters in the comments.

With his knowledge of footwork alone, he has the potential to dominate in the octagon while standing up. If he adds a strong takedown defense to his arsenal, he could be a very dangerous MMA fighter.

3) Dillian Whyte

WBC interim heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte is also an accomplished kickboxer and an MMA fighter with one fight on his professional record.

He has held the BIKMA British super heavyweight title and the European K1 title and won his only professional MMA bout by knockout.

Being a kickboxer and an MMA fighter while being a champion in boxing, Whyte has naturally shown interest in fighting in the UFC.

With his aggressive boxing and kickboxing style, along with vicious punching power, Dillian Whyte could definitely dominate inside the MMA cage.

2) Tyson Fury

'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury was once seen training MMA with top-ranked UFC welterweight Darren Till in late 2019.

Following his training session with Fury, the UFC welterweight appeared in a video by Sky Sports Boxing. He praised Fury's quick learning ability and explained all the techniques he would teach Fury if he were to make an entry into MMA.

Fury also made an appearance on the True Geordie Xtra podcast, in which he expressed interest in making an entry into MMA.

In this interview, Fury said:

"You know, I've always been interested in fighting. That's what I've been born and bred at. That's what we come from, fighting is in our blood. I'm up for whatever type of fighting it is, whether its boxing, kickboxing, MMA, wrestling, whatever it is. Its all like contact sport isn't it? I think I'm athletic enough to do any fight sport for sure, no matter what it is. I've got the right mentality where yes I can do anything I want to and nobody can tell me 'oh its too dangerous' or 'you're going to get your arm broke' or whatever. When I accept in me mind that I'm doing a fight sport, then I do it."

He went on to say that:

"I've got just three fights left on my(boxing) contract. One day I'm coming for whatever UFC heavyweight there is."

'The Gypsy King' recently trained with former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz, where they engaged in boxing as well as grappling.

However, something changed in the Fury's mind after this training session. He had an interview with TalkSPORT where he was asked if he is thinking about some caged action.

The heavyweight champion, who showed interest in MMA, did a 180-degree turn. He said:

"No I don't have no real interest in grappling up and down the floor and all that sort stuff. I'm a stand-up fighting man, I don't wrestle up and down and grab each other's arms and all that stuff and sit on each other and all that, I've no interest in all that. I like to stand up and fight. So would I ever compete as an MMA fighter? Hell no. When I compete with small blokes in a cage, in a fight, yes. Well no gripping and grappling. It's not the noble art of standing up, what men have been doing for centuries, I don't see any noble signs in them wrestling from down the floor. Now no disrespect to the guys who do that but its none of my interests. Nothing I'd ever wanna do. Because in my world, when a man goes down, you stand up and get back up again because you don't want a rock to spoil your victory or have fallen over. I'm not going to let someone 'oh he tripped me over' and beat me that way."

For this reason, Tyson Fury does not make number one on this list. However, he is definitely someone to watch out for if he makes the transition to MMA. His style and long reach will give any MMA heavyweight trouble when trying to strike him in any possible way or take him down.

1) Deontay Wilder

As crazy as this sounds, even after his first loss from a year ago to his predecessor on this list, the former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is the best addition to the list. As the common refrain about him goes:

“His opponent has to be perfect for twelve rounds; Wilder only needs to be perfect for a single moment.”

In the case of an MMA fight, the first round would be enough for Wilder to end the fight given that MMA fighters are bound to have less experience in taking hits to the chin as compared to the chin of a heavyweight boxer that constantly gets hit.

In the 44 professional boxing matches that he has had, Wilder has won 41 out of them by knockout, 20 of which ended in the first round. This makes his knockout-to-wins percentage stand at 98%, which is the third-highest in heavyweight boxing history.

His unreal punching power would only be increased in the MMA cage, where he would have to wear smaller gloves. There is little need for 'Bronze Bomber' to learn any offensive grappling. He could do with learning to defend leg kicks and takedowns because all he really needs is one opening to throw his right hand.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has a similar strategy. Given that 'The Predator' is the champion, it's evident that knockout power coupled with takedown defense can potentially work in the UFC heavyweight division. A former boxing heavyweight champion is bound to have a lot more of this power and accuracy than a UFC heavyweight.

Wilder had shown interest in fighting Ngannou when the UFC champion was a prospect for the heavyweight title. If the two were to face each other, Wilder has a 3-inch height advantage over Ngannou, which would help him land his punches before the Cameroonian.

Additionally, boxing doesn't allow for follow-up punches or ground and pound, giving fighters a 10-count to regain their footing. MMA, however, is a different beast. If Wilder knocks someone down with a flush right hand, there is nothing stopping him from following up with brutal punches to ensure he finishes the job.

Are there any other boxers you believe could make for good MMA fighters? Sound off in the comments!

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari