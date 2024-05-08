MMA Fantasy: What if Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko had fought in their prime?

Despite the UFC's best efforts to book the heavyweight clash, Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko was a fight that never materialized. Fans wondered what would have transpired if they had fought and just how big the fight could have been.

Lesnar took the sport of MMA by storm when he made that transition from pro wrestling in 2007. Rather than gaining experience and developing on the regional circuit, the former WWE superstar immediately joined the UFC following his successful MMA debut. He had a rapid ascension to the top and defeated Randy Couture to win the heavyweight championship in only his fourth pro bout.

Emelianenko, on the other hand, is regarded by many as the greatest heavyweight of all-time. His track record dating back to his tenure with Japanese-based promotion Pride was impeccable. Although he never fought in the UFC, he defeated a number of former heavyweight champions throughout his legendary career.

What if Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko had fought in their prime?

Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko could have set the record for largest gate and highest attended event in UFC history if they fought in their prime.

In 2009, UFC CEO Dana White made it clear that he was making a strong push to sign 'The Last Emperor' and award him an immediate title shot against Lesnar. The bout would have taken place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which has a capacity of 100,000 seats. The promotion could have realistically sold out the stadium, considering the magnitude of the bout and star power of both fighters.

It would have been a very intriguing matchup as Lesnar was known for his explosive strength and ability to take his opponents down. He had vicious ground and pound and used his size and speed along with his collegiate wrestling background to his advantage.

Emelianenko was a more complete fighter as he had a Sambo background and had excellent takedown defense, which was on display in his bouts against Mark Coleman. Lesnar would have to be cautious as 'The Last Emperor' had also showcased his one-punch knockout power throughout his career.

