Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss the latest developments in Andrew Tate's situation, Israel Adesanya's prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz, and more.

#3. MMA fighter Marcus Sims has reportedly died at 27

According to an Instagram post by UFC fighter Natan Levy, MMA fighter Marcus Sims has passed away. The mixed martial artist was 27 years old at the time.

The former LFA fighter competed in the lightweight division and was on a three-fight losing streak. He fought Levy in 2018 at LFA 36 and lost via first-round armbar. However, he seemed to have gained his opponent's respect in the contest.

Levy wrote on Instagram:

"Gone way too soon. Marcus Sims, It was an honor to share the cage with you and become your friend. I’m sorry I couldn’t do more to help. My condolences to the family and friends. RIP brother."

Read the post below:

Levy further urged everyone to speak to someone if they are in a difficult state of mind. His words point to the possibility that the MMA fighter may have taken his own life.

#2. Leaked DMs reportedly shed light on Andrew Tate's alleged sex trafficking crimes

A new set of leaked DMs have brought forward some details about Andrew Tate's alleged sex trafficking strategies.

Rolling Stone has obtained some leaked screenshots from 2021, exposing a user named Andrew Tate of plotting to get women to pose on camera. The screenshots are of a chat between a used named Andrew Tate and other members of his all-male War Room group.

In the screenshots, Tate is seen referring to women as "assets" and strategizing for convincing them to do OnlyF*ns cam work. Several of the women mentioned here are now identified as alleged victims of the Tates' sex trafficking operation.

"Since she [an alleged victim] moved [to Bucharest] she’s been fed. But nothing else. She’s broke. And she can’t go home. And she can’t leave the house. Man, I sound almost evil. But I’m not. I’m a shepherd leading the sheep. She doesn’t realize that following me makes life better for her.”

He also offered to teach other members how to convince their partners to do sex work using similar strategies.

Read more here.

#1. Israel Adesanya picks his winner for Blachowicz vs. Pereira

Having fought and lost to both Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya has a pretty good idea of what the two MMA fighters are capable of.

In a new breakdown video on his YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya stated that he was rooting for Pereira, so he didn't want to give away too much information about his MMA fighting style.

"If Jan does what I think he's going to do, he's going to get caught with the left hook. I don't want to say it. It's like I'm protecting Alex or something."

He went on to predict that Pereira was going to win by knockout. However, he also said that if Blachowicz managed to get a takedown, 'Poatan' would get mauled on the ground for three rounds and lose via decision.

Catch Adesanya's prediction below (9:00):