MMA legend Cris Cyborg announces start of OnlyFans page

Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has announced that she is going to be starting an OnlyFans account. She will be documenting an exclusive adventure on the platform just for her subscribers.

Cris Cyborg is one of the most dominant women's fighters in MMA history. Cyborg is a former UFC champion and has reigned at the top of the Bellator women's featherweight division since 2020.

In a video uploaded onto her YouTube channel, Cyborg announced her plans to start a page on the premium subscription service and offer fans exclusive content that isn't available anywhere else:

"Hey guys I've been thinking a lot and it's a big decision, I know. But I've decided I'm going to make an OnlyFans account, for you. My channel is different. We're going to travel, training and giving back to communities. You're going to enjoy it, let's go!"

The 37-year-old isn't the only MMA athlete to have branched over into the world of OnlyFans. MMA stars such as Paige VanZant, Hannah Goldy, Felice Herrig and Jessica Andrade all ply their trade on the platform, often offering explicit content as a reason for subscribers to join them.

Boxer Amanda Serrano congraulates Cris Cyborg after successful boxing debut

Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano, who is the current unified featherweight world champion, has praised Bellator champion Cris Cyborg for stepping into the world of boxing and successfully winning her debut.

The Brazilian faced veteran Simone Silva in an eight-round bout in her native country of Brazil. Cyborg looked comfortable from the beginning and her years of experience in MMA proved vital, although she couldn't find the finish.

After the 37-year-old had her hand raised, boxing champion Serrano took to Twitter to congratulate Cyborg on a successful debut:

"Congratulations to my girl @criscyborg on a unanimous decision win over a tough & game Da Silva. I fought Simon a few yrs ago & she’s definitely experienced. Welcome to Boxing champ. You’re Undefeated."

The unified featherweight champ was also supportive before the bout, adding that women in the world of combat sports should always stick up for each other:

"Real Champs support eachother. It’s bad enough we struggle to get the recognition we deserve so it takes us to take the first step & lead by example. @criscyborg is bringing awareness to our sport of boxing, let’s welcome her by showing love. @FiteTV for ONLY $13.99. Let’s Go!!"

