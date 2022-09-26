"Real Champs support each other" - Amanda Serrano hails Cris Cyborg after latter's boxing debut 

Female MMA dominator Cris Cyborg became the latest entrant from the sport to successfully try their hands at boxing. Puerto Rican professional boxer Amanda Serrano heaped praise on the MMA veteran after she defeated the experienced Simone Silva by unanimous decision.

MMA mania @mmamania Cris Cyborg wins a unanimous decision in her boxing debut!! Cris Cyborg wins a unanimous decision in her boxing debut!! https://t.co/NqWhtt9UOn

Having held MMA titles in prestigious promotions like Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, and Bellator, where she's reigning as the featherweight champion, Cyborg attempted to test herself inside the squared circle. The eight-round match was the co-main event of Fight Music Show 2 held at the Athletico Paranaense Arena in Curitiba, Brazil.

Amanda Serrano, who recently defeated Sarah Mahfoud to unify the boxing featherweight title, showered praise on Cris Cyborg by touching up on her opponent's reputation:

"Congratulations to my girl @criscyborg on a unanimous decision win over a tough & game Da Silva. I fought Simon a few yrs ago & she’s definitely experienced. Welcome to Boxing champ. You’re Undefeated 🙌"

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters Congratulations to my girl @criscyborg on a unanimous decision win over a tough & game Da Silva. I fought Simon a few yrs ago & she’s definitely experienced. Welcome to Boxing champ. You’re Undefeated Congratulations to my girl @criscyborg on a unanimous decision win over a tough & game Da Silva. I fought Simon a few yrs ago & she’s definitely experienced. Welcome to Boxing champ. You’re Undefeated 🙌 https://t.co/GouGxbPUYV

Serrano added that women in combat sports should stick up for each other:

"Real Champs support eachother. It’s bad enough we struggle to get the recognition we deserve so it takes us to take the first step & lead by example. @criscyborg is bringing awareness to our sport of boxing, let’s welcome her by showing love. @FiteTV for ONLY $13.99. Let’s Go!!"

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

It’s bad enough we struggle to get the recognition we deserve so it takes us to take the first step & lead by example. Real Champs support eachother.It’s bad enough we struggle to get the recognition we deserve so it takes us to take the first step & lead by example. @criscyborg is bringing awareness to our sport of boxing, let’s welcome her by showing love. @FiteTV for ONLY $13.99. Let’s Go!! Real Champs support eachother. It’s bad enough we struggle to get the recognition we deserve so it takes us to take the first step & lead by example. @criscyborg is bringing awareness to our sport of boxing, let’s welcome her by showing love. @FiteTV for ONLY $13.99. Let’s Go!!

Cris Cyborg bats around the potential of returning to the UFC in the future

Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Siva, a 39-fight boxing veteran, in her maiden venture inside the boxing ring. A few days before the fight, Cybord touched up on the prospect of eventually returning to the UFC.

The Brazilian made her promotional debut at UFC 198 against Leslie Smith and won the fight by TKO in the first round. She won the vacant featherweight championship against Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 and defended the belt twice.

Coming into her fight at UFC 232 against fellow Brazilian Amanda Nunes, Cyborg had been undefeated since 2005. She lost the fight by knockout in the first round. After another successful outing under the promotional banner, Cyborg was eventually released by the UFC after Dana White claimed that the Brazilian was a "nightmare to deal with."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Read more: UFC boss Dana White has no regrets with Cris Cyborg's departure from the promotion: "She's unhappy. We're unhappy. She lies and does that (video). See you later. Have a nice life."Read more: wp.me/p3WzJ0-1NHy UFC boss Dana White has no regrets with Cris Cyborg's departure from the promotion: "She's unhappy. We're unhappy. She lies and does that (video). See you later. Have a nice life."Read more: wp.me/p3WzJ0-1NHy https://t.co/6hPYybUAuc

Dana White and Cris Cyborg have had an openly tormented relationship. Speaking to MMA Junkie about her potential return to the UFC, Cyborg said:

"That chapter is closed. They really don’t want to make the fights they want me to make, and they really don’t want to pay the fighters. So, if they start to pay the fighters, then maybe we can sit down, but I believe I have to think about my future than just think about my ego.”

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far