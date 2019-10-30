MMA News: Former UFC Champion wants to smash Alberto Del Rio

Alberto Del Rio.

Tito Ortiz is busy preparing for a 210-pound catchweight fight against Alberto El Patron for Combate Americas in December. The UFC Hall of Famer spoke to MMA Fighting and revealed the reason why he ended his retirement (again) and accepted an unlikely showdown against the former WWE Champion.

Ortiz admitted that he was initially surprised to know El Patron's desire to face him but agreed to do it after Combate Americas 'put their money where their mouth is.' The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was confident of 'smashing' El Patron.

"I want to make sure I put on a great show for the fans and not give Alberto a chance to take advantage at all. I’m going to show how devastating I truly am, as I did against Chuck Liddell."

Ortiz last faced Chuck Liddell on November 24th last year, in what ended up being an easy payday for the Bad Boy of MMA. The Iceman was knocked out cold in the first round, after which Ortiz announced that he was done with the sport.

However, a talk with Randy Couture convinced Ortiz that he could make another late run for the title at the age of 43.

"I was not really into walking away [after the Chuck Liddell fight] just because I felt I still had so much more to go.

I was 43 at the time and one of my friends, Randy Couture, I had to ask him what made him come back at 43 and win the heavyweight world title in the UFC. He said, 'Tito I wasn't done, I had a lot more to do,' and that's all I needed to hear."

The UFC legend said that despite suffering various injuries over the years which forced him to go under the knife on countless occasions, he currently feels better than he was in his 30s.

According to Ortiz, El Patron is just the beginning of his resurgent run to the top. Ortiz mentioned that he would like to challenge Ryan Bader for the Bellator Light Heavyweight title once he's done with the former WWE Superstar. There is an established backstory there as Ortiz holds a victory over Bader, which happened back in 2011 at UFC 132.

"I'm here – I'm back. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon. The last fight against Chuck Liddell has reinvigorated my career completely. It made me want to compete, want to get in the gym. It made me do what I love, and that's compete. I love to compete, the reaction I have from my body is amazing. I feel young. I’m 44 years old, but I feel 44 years young."

"I would like to chase after a world title after this. I know Ryan Bader is the heavyweight world champion and the light heavyweight world champion of Bellator. I would like to go after that light heavyweight belt and give him a chance at redemption when I beat him back in 2011." (H/T Credit: MMA Fighting)

He added: "Right now it's all Alberto Del Rio. Smash him and make it look easy."

At 44-years-old, Ortiz is still quite motivated to have another title run and is fairly certain that El Patron won't pose him many problems. However, will it be that easy?

El Patron, popularly known as Alberto Del Rio from his successful WWE stint, is no rookie in the world of MMA as he holds a professional record of nine wins and five defeats. The 4-time WWE Champion hasn't fought since 2010 and it'll be intriguing to see how the 42-year-old former pro wrestler fares against one of the greatest Light Heavyweight Champions in UFC history.

Ortiz vs. El Patron will take place in Hidalgo, Texas on December 7th.