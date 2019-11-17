MMA News: Indian fighter Ritu Phogat talks about her goals following her debut fight at ONE Championship

Ritu Phogat

Ritu Phogat made her debut in ONE Championship's Age of Dragon's on 16th November, Saturday, as she took on Kim Nam-hee and managed to earn a quick victory to begin her MMA career on a good note.

It did not take long for her to win her fight, as she was able to pick up a good win via TKO in only 3 minutes and 37 seconds. She got the Crucifix position locked in on her opponent following a second takedown in her fight, and from that position continued to pound her down until the referee had to stop the fight, thereby handing her the victory.

Ritu Phogat makes a statement after her debut victory

Following the secured win, Ritu Phogat made a statement in the post-fight interview as she thanked her family and her supporters for believing in her.

“I want to thank my sisters and my family, they believed in me and motivated me. I want thank everyone for their support, I promise I’ll always give my one hundred percent."

Phogat then went on to make a statement about what she wanted to do next and revealed that her goal was to secure the Atomweight World Championship while representing her country, India, thereby becoming the first-ever Indian fighter to do so.

“I have only one goal and that’s to win the One Atomweight World Championship for my country. That’s why I chose ‘Vande Mataram’ as my walkout song, listening to it fills me with enthusiasm and makes me want to do something for India. For me, it’s all about becoming the first Indian world champion in MMA.”

