MMA News: James Gallagher wins Bellator Dublin main event in seconds

James Gallagher

James Gallagher is an unbeatable force in the world of Irish MMA.

Having fought in 11 fights in his professional MMA career now, only two of those fights have been in the United States. Of those, one fight he impressed by winning in the first round, and the other fight has been his only loss to this date.

When it comes to his MMA record of 10-1, Gallagher has proven to everyone that he is a force in the Octagon, and has drawn inevitable comparisons between himself and Conor McGregor. Training in the same gym, with similar stylized tattoos on their chest, Gallagher may look like a younger Conor but he definitely has his own powerful personality.

At Bellator Dublin, Gallagher headlined the early card against Roman Salazar and showed everyone involved why he is considered to be one of the best Irish fighters in the world at the young age of 22 years.

A quick win via submission saw Gallagher get the win only seconds into the first round without his opponent even landing a blow.

Submission win at Bellator Dublin; celebration with Conor McGregor

Gallagher entered the cage at Bellator Dublin prepared for a tough fight. Although he had been set to face Cal Ellenor originally, that fight ended up not happening, with Salazar named as the replacement.

Gallagher was not shaken and when he entered the cage he was focused on his opponent. Salazar started the fight by coming at him fast, but it was not to be. A right by Gallagher saw his opponent shaken and then he took him to the ground with a tight guillotine choke. As he cranked the choke in, Salazar held on for as long as he could, before he inevitably had to tap out, allowing Gallagher to pick up the win.

JUST LIKE THAT!



James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat!



A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

He then proceeded to celebrate the win outside the Octagon with McGregor, who was present at cage-side.

