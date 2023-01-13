Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Jon Jones being called out by another heavyweight contender, new details about suspended MMA coach James Krause, and more.

#3. Ciryl Gane calls out Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane wants a piece of Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou's knee injury has kept the UFC heavyweight division stagnant for months now. The most exciting thing that can happen in the weight class at the moment is Jon Jones' return for the undisputed heavyweight belt against 'The Predator.' However, that matchup is also in limbo at the moment.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, has chosen to throw his name in the hat for potential opponents for Jones' heavyweight debut. In a tweet today, the Frenchman called out 'Bones' for a March face-off in Las Vegas.

There are rumors that Jones could return for UFC 285 on March 4. If Ngannou is not ready by that time, the opponent could be Stipe Miocic or Curtis Blaydes. Gane also seems to be a probable rival at the moment.

Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick recently hinted that the heavyweight champion is ready to fight Jones in March. The only thing that could halt the matchup is Ngannou's ongoing fighter pay feud with the UFC.

#2. Suspended UFC coach James Krause worked with an offshore sportsbook for years

After much controversy surrounding the betting scandal, new details uncovered by ESPN's David Purdum reveal that James Krause has acted as an agent for an offshore bookmaking operation for years.

Krause, an MMA coach who has been suspended by the UFC amid an ongoing probe into his betting activities, worked as an agent for Costa Rica-based online sportsbook ABCBetting.ag., ESPN reported. Bettors have wagered with him as far back as 2019. The .ag domain is for sites in Antigua and Barbuda.

For better context to understand how this ties with the current criminal accusations against Krause, Purdum explained:

"Offshore sportsbooks operate outside of U.S. regulations in countries like Costa Rica, Panama and Antigua and Barbuda, where they are licensed. Some rely on networks of agents, often located in the U.S., to acquire customers and handle payments. U.S. residents who have worked as agents for offshore sportsbooks have been charged with crimes such as tax evasion, operating an illegal sports betting organization and money laundering."

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused offshore sportsbooks serving U.S. bettors of violating the Wire act, a federal statute prohibiting bettors from wagering with inside information across state lines.

#1. Conor McGregor launches new clothing line

Conor McGregor has added another one to his long list of business ventures.

Taking to official social media accounts, the Irishman recently made multiple posts with references to a new clothing range that looks cozy, comfortable, and athleisure in nature. He also provided a link to the website in his caption, where similar merchandise is now available for sale.

The UFC star already has a clothing line named August McGregor in collaboration with world-renowned designer-tailor David August. The brand is primarily about top-tier, black-tie clothing. It could be that McGregor is adding a new line of clothing to cater to the demand for more casual outfits.

