MMA News: Shocking details on Michael Chiesa suing Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 229 revealed

MMA superstar Conor McGregor (left) is reportedly being sued by UFC Lightweight Michael Chiesa (right)

What’s the story?

Per TMZ, UFC Lightweight Michael Chiesa is reportedly suing Conor McGregor.

Apparently, Chiesa is said to be seeking compensation from McGregor, in relation to the pre-UFC 223 dolly-throwing incident which transpired in April of this year. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

On the 3rd of April earlier this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team allegedly cornered Conor McGregor’s team-mate and longtime friend Artem Lobov at a hotel lobby—with video evidence subsequently emerging, in which Nurmagomedov appeared to be threatening Lobov.

A couple of days later, MMA superstar Conor McGregor and about 20-30 accomplices flew from Ireland to the US in order to confront Nurmagomedov, over the latter’s run-in with Lobov.

McGregor, Lobov and several other men then barged into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York the night of April 5th—confronting Nurmagomedov who was inside the UFC “red corner” fighters’ bus in the Barclays Center’s parking lot.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Conor McGregor went on to throw a metal dolly at the bus Khabib Nurmagomedov was travelling in—shattering a window, which in turn resulted in shards of glass flying every which way.

Several security officials intervened; attempting to break up the melee; as the bus eventually departed from the arena—However, the pieces of broken glass seemingly injured Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg; as the former sustained a huge cut on his forehead, while minute glass particles allegedly penetrated the latter’s eyes.

TMZ now reports that Chiesa is suing McGregor, over the dolly-throwing incident—In fact, the reports adds that not only is he suing McGregor, but also McGregor Sports and Entertainment, the Barclays Center as well as Conor’s accomplices.

The belief is that Chiesa filed the lawsuit against the aforementioned parties on Monday, at the New York State Supreme Court, Kings County. The myriad of charges levied in the lawsuit include assault, battery, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

What’s next?

Conor McGregor is all set to face reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and arch nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 next month.

The highly-awaited UFC 229 PPV is scheduled to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6th.

Meanwhile, following the damage sustained at the UFC 223 dolly-throwing showdown in April, Michael Chiesa competed at UFC 226—falling by way of submission to Anthony Pettis.

