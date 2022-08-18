"Evidently, the artist is a democrat" - When MMA Twitter went berserk after Georges St-Pierre's hometown unveiled his statue that resembled Barack Obama

In 2021 Mixed Martial Arts Legend Georges St-Pierre joined the league of the fortunate few athletes to be immortalized by a statue.

The statue was unveiled in 'GSP's' hometown of St-Isidore in Quebec, Canada in a public square dedicated to the fighter called Place GSP. Unfortunately, the statue has become a constant target for Twitter trolls due to its resemblance to Barack Obama.

One netizen hinted that the statue looked like the former US president stating that the sculptor of the statue was definitely a democrat:

"evidently, the Artist is a democrat."

With the unveiling of the statue, Georges St-Pierre also joins the unfortunate likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, who also have similarly tragic bronze statues of their own.

MMA Twitter went berserk after the bronze statue was unveiled and produced some all-time trolling hits.

Fans React to Georges St-Pierre's Obamaesque bronze statue

Reacting to the bronze statue dedicated to Georges St-Pierre, @BeneFactumGames stated that maybe the original work was supposed to be an Obama statue and changed plans after the client bailed:

"Maybe the sculptor started on an Obama statue but the client bailed partway through and he thought he'd have to eat the loss until the GSP contract came along and he was like, wait, I can save this!"

Alex Weldon @BeneFactumGames @HalifaxNinja Maybe the sculptor started on an Obama statue but the client bailed partway through and he thought he'd have to eat the loss until the GSP contract came along and he was like "wait, I can save this!" @HalifaxNinja Maybe the sculptor started on an Obama statue but the client bailed partway through and he thought he'd have to eat the loss until the GSP contract came along and he was like "wait, I can save this!"

Reacting to a picture of Georges St-Pierre posing near his bronze statue, Twitter user @jo13vard asked why 'GSP' was posing near an Obama statue:

𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔲𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔯𝔡𝔬𝔤 @jo13vard Why did they make a Barack Obama fighting stance statue and why GSP is posing next to it? Why did they make a Barack Obama fighting stance statue and why GSP is posing next to it? https://t.co/LTSyjYNrSn

@bbharrymac joked asking why Canada made the UFC fighter his own Obama statue. While @Nina86B, reacted to a picture of 'GSP' near the statue saying it was a nice picture of 'GSP' and the Obama Statue.

Harry Mac @bbharrymac Why’d they build GSP an Obama statue Why’d they build GSP an Obama statue https://t.co/o2KrZbqFA9

Nina @Nina86B Nice pic of GSP and Obama’s statue. Nice pic of GSP and Obama’s statue. https://t.co/d1ZpmawQXJ

In yet another hilarious reaction to the bronze piece of art, Twitter user @dandunson stated that no one was going to convince him that it was not a statue of Obama.

Butthole Bandit @dandunson UFC Canada @UFC_CA



's hometown of Saint-Isidore today unveiled Place GSP, a tribute to his legendary mixed martial arts career



(photos via Mélanie Crête) Honouring a Canadian sport icon! @GeorgesStPierre 's hometown of Saint-Isidore today unveiled Place GSP, a tribute to his legendary mixed martial arts career(photos via Mélanie Crête) Honouring a Canadian sport icon! 🙌🇨🇦@GeorgesStPierre's hometown of Saint-Isidore today unveiled Place GSP, a tribute to his legendary mixed martial arts career (photos via Mélanie Crête) https://t.co/gmG1rLNPwX Yaint gonna tell me that’s a gsp statue an not Obama twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/… Yaint gonna tell me that’s a gsp statue an not Obama twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/…

In a rather sarcastic response @BIGTIMEFandD tweeted that even though the former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre never got a mural dedication, he finally got his own statue resembling the former US president.

@mikethorwart kicked the trolling effort up a notch by saying that he sees no resembalnce of 'GSP' in the Obama statue.

Mike Thorwart @mikethorwart I don’t see the resemblance. This statue of Barack Obama looks nothing like GSP. I don’t see the resemblance. This statue of Barack Obama looks nothing like GSP. https://t.co/TYgoAtIcky

@big_dog87 suggested that the newly unveiled St-Pierre statue was originally supposed to be one of the former US president:

"What do we do with this Obama statue we were working on? . F**k it, let's just make it GSP instead!"

Andrew @big_dog87 @BoomerTD



"What do we do with this Obama statue we were working on?"



"Fuck it, let's just make it GSP instead!" "What do we do with this Obama statue we were working on?""Fuck it, let's just make it GSP instead!" @BoomerTD "What do we do with this Obama statue we were working on?""Fuck it, let's just make it GSP instead!" https://t.co/RKnyxIloba

In yet another of the trolling classic @ShookGuy1 stated that the statue of the UFC legend looked as if Barrack Obama and bodybuilder Lou Faeringo had a baby.

Guy Shook @ShookGuy1 Why does gsp's statue look like Obama and Lou faeringo had a baby? Why does gsp's statue look like Obama and Lou faeringo had a baby? https://t.co/JBleVttxZO

A rather empathetic @JimJimmehyo tweeted that Canada did the MMA legend dirty with the less-than-perfect statue. @Suku413 expressed his surprise at seeing 'GSP' posing near an Obama (St-Pierre) statue in Canada.

James Smith @JimJimmehyo @spicyufcmemes yeah it does look like obama to me too haha, awesome that GSP gets his own statue but come on they did him dirty. @spicyufcmemes yeah it does look like obama to me too haha, awesome that GSP gets his own statue but come on they did him dirty.

Alex @Suku413 @MMAjunkie Why is there a statue of Obama in Canada? Why is GSP next to said statue? @MMAjunkie Why is there a statue of Obama in Canada? Why is GSP next to said statue?

@The__Divya asked why the former middleweight and welterweight champion was posing near a statue of Barack Obama, while @MikeEcks stated the the structure looked more like a yolked Obama than anything else.

