Watch: UFC legend Georges St-Pierre reacts to his life-size statue being unveiled in his hometown

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has been immortalized after a statue of him was put up in his hometown of St-Isidore, Quebec, Canada. The Canadian fighter's life achievements were honored as he unveiled his bronze monument Wednesday morning.

Honouring a Canadian sport icon! 🙌🇨🇦@GeorgesStPierre's hometown of Saint-Isidore today unveiled Place GSP, a tribute to his legendary mixed martial arts career



(photos via Mélanie Crête) pic.twitter.com/gmG1rLNPwX — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 9, 2021

Georges St-Pierre was all smiles as he thanked the town's municipality and the individuals who impacted his career. The former welterweight and middleweight champion said:

"This is an incredible honor for me to be here today for this event. I think this monument will be a place where people can meet. Also a symbol of perseverance. I started martial arts first for self-defense then it became a passion. Passion became a business. And when you get to 40-years-old, you start to realize that sometimes that you wanna leave your mark and this is perhaps the best way for me to do it in a materialistic way."

"It's a little bit like Rocky. People will be able to come everywhere to take a picture with me in a fight stance. So, I really hope it will inspire many generations to come and it makes me very proud."

Watch the unveiling ceremony below:

The sculpture is located in Place Georges St-Pierre, a public park dedicated to the former two-division UFC champion.

GSP couldn't help but marvel at the sight of the life-size statue. According to the UFC icon, the monument is by far the highest honor he has received.

"I've been inducted to the Hall of Fame but this event today, this monument is probably the highest honor for me," said Georges St-Pierre.

Georges St-Pierre's last UFC run

Georges St-Pierre celebrates his championship win at UFC 217.

After spending four years away from the octagon, Georges St-Pierre made his highly-anticipated UFC comeback to challenge then-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the title. 'Rush' overcame ring rust as well as the climb to a heavier weight division to capture the 185-pound crown.

Unfortunately, Georges St-Pierre was not able to defend his title; he went back to retirement in February 2019.

Prior to that, Georges St-Pierre dominated the UFC welterweight division for seven years, putting together one of the most impressive streaks in the promotion's history. He successfully defended the welterweight crown 12 times, from 2007 to 2013.

