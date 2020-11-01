In the aftermath of the main event of tonight's UFC Vegas 12 event, it was evident how much respect middleweight contender Uriah Hall has for his counterpart on the night, the legendary Anderson Silva.

Hall earned a 4th round TKO finish against Anderson Silva in what was the last fight of the latter's glorious career inside the Octagon. Anderson Silva started the fight brightly, using his feints to deceive Hall while stinging him with some vicious shots.

However, as the fight progressed, Hall started looking like the stronger man, dominating the former middleweight champion on the feet in the third round. Early on in the fourth round, Hall dropped Anderson Silva with a punch that caught the Brazilian flush coming in, and followed up with a series of punches on the ground to finish the fight.

Immediately after the fight, Hall broke down into tears, expressing his gratitude towards Anderson Silva for being an inspiration to him. Hall sat down with Silva on the mat as the pair exchanged kind words.

“Thank you. You’re the reason why I’m doing this,” Hall said to Silva. “You’re still one of the greatest. I love you. I’m so sorry.”

Following the fight, Anderson Silva said that this was his last fight inside the Octagon but did not reveal whether it was the last fight in his MMA career. Speaking to his former foe Michael Bisping, “The Spider” said that he will go back home, speak to his family, his team, and then decide on his future.

“I don’t know, first I go back home, and I go see with my team [about] everything,” he said. “It’s tough to say it’s my last, because this is my air. Let’s go see.”

Tributes pour in as the MMA world reacts to Anderson Silva's final UFC fight

Silva is whispering to Hall: “You can win your title. Just do it. Do your best." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 1, 2020

Prime Anderson Silva was a force of nature the likes of which we’ve never seen.



We’ve seen imperious champions before, but none with the mystique and aura Silva had in his pomp.



He may go out on a loss, but his legacy & standing in the sport has long been cemented.#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/ebgIjTtgHD — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 1, 2020

I bow to greatness as @SpiderAnderson is a legend & have only done this once before for the legendary @Randy_Couture 🙏🗣🎙👊 https://t.co/kfnY6XDRTc — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) November 1, 2020

"I'm just honored to be here, man. The guy that got me in the game and I get to watch him fight his last fight in the UFC."@stylebender spoke about what it meant to be there for possibly @SpiderAnderson's final fight 🙌 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/fSnabdz0hD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

The final walk! That should be the name of Anderson Silva’s story! What an emotional moment for Hall and especially Silva. I don’t know if words can even describe the thoughts and what Silva felt pre and post-fight. Anderson “The Spider Silva”- Forever a legend!#Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Anderson Silva’s skill set is ageless ! #UFCVegas12 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 1, 2020

Thank you for all you done @SpiderAnderson 🇧🇷🏆👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 1, 2020

Last time we see @SpiderAnderson in the cage...what an absolute legend of the sport!! 🙏 #UFCVegas12 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 1, 2020

Thank you for every second of your magic @SpiderAnderson! 👏 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 1, 2020

You have respect a 45 year old man , getting himself in shape , making weight and competing with younger / some of the best athletes in the world! Thanks for everything legend Anderson Silva, single handily carrying our sport! #UFC — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 1, 2020

So emotional watching the last fight for Anderson Silva in the UFC.



He has inspired entire generations of martial artists and cannot wait to see him be inducted into the HOF #UFCVegas12 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 1, 2020

Uriah Hall with the beautiful TKO finish over Anderson Silva. Only the second time in this long, seven-year skid of Silva he's been knocked out by punches. Two TKO losses due to leg injuries. And of course the Weidman KO when he lost the title. Great work by Hall. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 1, 2020

Wow, Dana White went off on both Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall for their performances in tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event! 😱 #UFC #UFCVegas12 https://t.co/iNwEytOg3V — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 1, 2020

Just getting signed by a legend of the sport... no big deal. #UFCFightnight12 @SpiderAnderson 🕷 pic.twitter.com/Ld1liIinSM — Jessica Vaugn (@JessicaVaugn) November 1, 2020

White says that he shouldn't have let Silva fight tonight.



White calls Uriah Hall "one of the most gun shy fighters in the UFC" and that regardless, Anderson Silva couldn't stand up after the loss.



White regrets it and says he'll never let Silva fight in the UFC again. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 1, 2020

The final scorecards before Uriah Hall finished Anderson Silva #UFCVegas12: pic.twitter.com/c98ymrPGNx — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) November 1, 2020

Here’s a list of every record Anderson Silva currently holds as he exits the UFC 🤯@SpiderAnderson put up some serious numbers during an illustrious career! 👏#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/oky9y3hYfO — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 1, 2020

I do the same entrance because of him! My idol! @SpiderAnderson 💙💙💙 https://t.co/8en7ERYurs — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) November 1, 2020

Wow, Thank you Anderson, we love you — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

Almost in tears watch Uriah & Anderson embrace after the fight! Realizing that could be Anderson’s last go! Wow! #UFCVegas12 😭 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) November 1, 2020

What a great career for the Spider! One of the best ever! #UFC — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 1, 2020

Hall waiting too much.

Silva waiting too much.

Same advice from both corners. Makes sense.#Vegas12 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 1, 2020

Man Hall has a nasty jab — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020

When I’m 45 I want to be in shape like Anderson Silva 💯 #UFCVegas12 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 1, 2020

Will always love the spider 🕷 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 1, 2020