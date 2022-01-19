"Most sophisticated and best heavyweight ever" - Fernand Lopez compares Ciryl Gane to the T-1000 from Terminator 2

Ciryl Gane could become the best heavyweight fighter of all time, according to his coach Fernand Lopez.

Lopez has also trained Gane's upcoming opponent, Francis Ngannou, during the Cameroonian's rise in the UFC. However, they had an acrimonious split after Ngannou fell short against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. 'The Predator' subsequently moved to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Ngannou has been trading barbs with his former coach in the lead-up to his fight against Gane. The reigning heavyweight champion even accused the MMA Factory head coach of being jealous of his success.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Lopez rubbished any claims that he was jealous of his former student. He added that his current student has an opportunity to become the best and most sophisticated fighter ever. He said:

"Why will I keep talking about this or being jealous of Francis when I believe that I will have the most sophisticated and best heavyweight ever in Ciryl Gane. I'm confident on that. I'm 100% affirmative that they are different and Ciryl is the new version, the best version."

Lopez then compared Gane to the 'T-1000' from the 1991 motion-picture 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day', saying:

"You remember the Terminator? The one who was huge and he's keeping killing people. But at the end of the day you could have shoot him and he died. But you remember the new one [T-1000] who was becoming liquid and will just change the form and was less powerful but with a lot of tools and a lot of possibilities. So that's how I see them."

Watch the full interview below:

Fernand Lopez believes a Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones is inevitable

Fernand Lopez believes that Ciryl Gane will fight Jon Jones at some point, regardless of whether 'Bon Gamin' can dethrone Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. In the same interview with Submission Radio, Lopez declared that a clash between Gane and Jones is inevitable. The MMA Factory head coach said:

"We know that no matter what happens, no matter the outcome of Saturday, at some point, we will meet with Jon Jones. [Gane] will face Jon Jones no matter what happens. I'm pretty sure of that and confident. But for now, the toughest guy is [Ngannou]."

Jones has stated that he wants to return to the octagon at Madison Square Garden in April or at International Fight Week in July. While there has been no official confirmation, many believe he is next in line for a shot at heavyweight gold.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to lock horns in a title-unification bout at UFC 270 this weekend. Jones will be eyeing the winner as he looks to make his much-anticipated return to the cage.

BONY @JonnyBones I’m just a few months away now, can’t wait to see who wins this fight in January

Irrespective of who he goes up against, Jon Jones has the skillset to beat anybody as he has proved year after year in the 205 lbs division. ‘Bones’ could become a two-division champion in 2022, further solidifying his status as the greatest of all time.

